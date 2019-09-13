Opening Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights eked out a victory in Columbia over Father Tolton Catholic, 35-14.
Borgia (2-1, 1-0) jumped on top, but Tolton took an 8-7 lead going into the half.
Borgia scored three touchdowns in a row to take the lead in the third quarter and never looked back.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR - 7-0-21-7=35
TOL -0-8-0-6=14
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 5:25
Second Quarter
TOL - Connor Fouge 29 pass from Gabe Pfeniger (CJ Campbell run ), 7:11
Third Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 9:01
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 46 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 2:40
BOR - Heggemann 6 run (Nowak kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
TOL - Campbell 57 pass from Pfeniger (run failed), 4:19
BOR - Wil Heggemann 10 pass from Sam Heggemann (Nowak kick), 1:12