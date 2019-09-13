Opening Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights eked out a victory in Columbia over Father Tolton Catholic, 35-14.

Borgia (2-1, 1-0) jumped on top, but Tolton took an 8-7 lead going into the half.

Borgia scored three touchdowns in a row to take the lead in the third quarter and never looked back.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

BOR - 7-0-21-7=35

TOL -0-8-0-6=14

First Quarter

BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 5:25

Second Quarter

TOL - Connor Fouge 29 pass from Gabe Pfeniger (CJ Campbell run ), 7:11

Third Quarter 

BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 9:01

BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 46 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 2:40

BOR - Heggemann 6 run (Nowak kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

TOL - Campbell 57 pass from Pfeniger (run failed), 4:19

BOR - Wil Heggemann 10 pass from Sam Heggemann (Nowak kick), 1:12