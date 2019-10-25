Jake Nowak's 39-yard field goal in overtime proved to be the difference as the Borgia Knights (7-2) edged the Sullivan Eagles (5-4), 24-21
With the game tied at 7-7, the game heated up in the final quarter.
The Knights scored on a 33-yard pass from Sam Heggemann to Nick Dyson. Sullivan answered with a 30-yard pass from Levi Hurt to Jacob Hatcher to tie it at 14-14.
Sullivan scored next on a 52-yard run by Alex Goly to go up 21-14 with 2:11 left.
Borgia responded with a 92 yard drive to force overtime scoring on a Heggemann 13 yard pass to Brandon Mitchell with 0:08 left.
Box Score
B-7-0-0-14-3=24
S-0-7-0-14-0=21
First Quarter
BOR - Sam Schmidt 79 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 11:23
Second Quarter
SUL - Devyn Harmon 63 punt return (Harmon kick), 4:03
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Nick Dyson 33 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 8:35
SUL - Jacob Hatcher 30 pass from Levi Hurt (Harmon kick), 5:12
SUL - Alex Goly 52 run (Harmon kick), 2:11
BOR - Brandon Mitchell 13 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:08
Overtime
BOR - Nowak 39 FG