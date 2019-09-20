Expect the unexpected.
St. Francis Borgia Regional not only stunned the St. Mary’s Dragons at home Friday night, but they shut down one of the St. Louis area’s most potent offenses, 33-13.
St. Mary’s finally found the end zone with 4:33 left in the game.
Rain started prior to the game a steady, warm, light rain fell during the first half.
Perhaps that contributed to execution issues both teams had through the evening. But Borgia was able to make up for its mistakes, take advantage of the short field and grind out touchdowns.
Borgia (3-1) hosts Helias next Friday. St. Mary’s fell to 2-2.
Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
StM — 0-0-0-7=13
BOR — 0-12-14-7=33
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 22 run (Pass failed), 11:52
BOR - Ryan Kell 17 pass from Sam Heggemann (run failed), 1:14
Third Quarter
BOR - Heggemann 6 run (Jake Nowak kick), 3:35
BOR - Andrew Patton 17 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick) 0:36.4
Fourth Quarter
StM - Javante Chandler 16 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 4:33
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 1:36
StM - Tim Muxo 48 pass from McCoy (No extra point attempt), 0:00