Heggemann Flies
Borgia quarterback Sam Heggemann flies after being hit by St. Dominic's Knoll Hirtz during the first quarter of Friday's Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division game in O'Fallon.

 Bill Battle

O'FALLON — Sam Heggemann ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the St. Francis Borgia football Knights rolled past Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Dominic, 41-21.

Borgia (4-2, 3-0) travels next Friday to Cardinal Ritter.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

BOR - 7-14-14-6=41

StD - 0-0-14-0=21

First Quarter

BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 9 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 5:44

Second Quarter

BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 7 run (Nowak kick), 6:38

BOR - MacDonald 10 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:52

Third Quarter

StD - Tate Cross 81 pass from Tyler Mersnick (Jack Heinrich kick), 10:37

BOR - Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 8:38

BOR - Heggemann 37 run (Nowak kick), 4:48

StD - Ryan Schwendeman 39 pass from Mersnick (Heinrich kick), 1:12

Fourth Quarter

BOR - Heggemann 40 run (kick blocked), 11:53

StD - Jackson Dearing 37 pass from Mersnick (Heinrich kick), 1:19