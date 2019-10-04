O'FALLON — Sam Heggemann ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the St. Francis Borgia football Knights rolled past Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Dominic, 41-21.
Borgia (4-2, 3-0) travels next Friday to Cardinal Ritter.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR - 7-14-14-6=41
StD - 0-0-14-0=21
First Quarter
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 9 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 5:44
Second Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 7 run (Nowak kick), 6:38
BOR - MacDonald 10 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:52
Third Quarter
StD - Tate Cross 81 pass from Tyler Mersnick (Jack Heinrich kick), 10:37
BOR - Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 8:38
BOR - Heggemann 37 run (Nowak kick), 4:48
StD - Ryan Schwendeman 39 pass from Mersnick (Heinrich kick), 1:12
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Heggemann 40 run (kick blocked), 11:53
StD - Jackson Dearing 37 pass from Mersnick (Heinrich kick), 1:19