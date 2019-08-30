Stieffermann Breaks Free
Borgia running back Tyler Stieffermann finds open running room for a 42-yard touchdown in the opening quarter against Pacific Friday at Borgia.

 Bill Battle

WASHINGTON — Hit hard by graduation losses, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights faced many questions heading into the season.

Borgia answered many of them, defeating the Pacific Indians, 38-0.

Rain hampered both teams in the first quarter. Borgia was able to break through with a 33-yard field goal and never looked back.

Borgia’s defense, which lost most of its starters from last year, stepped up with a shutout.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian. 

Box Score

PAC  0-0-0-0=0

BOR 10-14-0-14=38

First Quarter

BOR - Jake Nowak 33 FG, 5:56

BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 42 run (Nowak kick), 0:09

Second Quarter

BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 4:23

BOR - Ryan Kell 45 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:05

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

BOR - Heggemann 5 run (Nowak kick), 9:39

BOR - Nick Dyson 70 punt return (Nowak kick), 6:16