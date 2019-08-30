WASHINGTON — Hit hard by graduation losses, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights faced many questions heading into the season.
Borgia answered many of them, defeating the Pacific Indians, 38-0.
Rain hampered both teams in the first quarter. Borgia was able to break through with a 33-yard field goal and never looked back.
Borgia’s defense, which lost most of its starters from last year, stepped up with a shutout.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
PAC 0-0-0-0=0
BOR 10-14-0-14=38
First Quarter
BOR - Jake Nowak 33 FG, 5:56
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 42 run (Nowak kick), 0:09
Second Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 4:23
BOR - Ryan Kell 45 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:05
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Heggemann 5 run (Nowak kick), 9:39
BOR - Nick Dyson 70 punt return (Nowak kick), 6:16