Overcoming adversity, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights rallied to defeat Festus Friday in the final home game, 34-26.
Borgia (6-2) had three touchdowns called back due to penalties and had many additional penalties.
Festus led for most of the first half, but Borgia shut down the Festus running game in the second half and scored twice.
Borgia got additional good news as Cardinal Ritter officially forfeited last week’s game. That makes Borgia the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division champion.
Borgia finishes the regular season at Sullivan next Friday.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
FES - 7-19-0-0=26
BOR - 7-7-6-14=34
First Quarter
FES - Collin Doyel 81 run (Austin Coale kick), 3:32
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 17 run (Jake Nowak kick), 1:36
Second Quarter
FES - Jack Robinson 2 run (Coale kick), 7:19
BOR - MacDonald 17 run (Nowak kick), 4:07
FES - Doyel 70 run (kick blocked), 1:57
FES - Dalten Yates 25 pass from Cole Rickerman (pass failed), 0:02.5
Third Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 8 run (kick failed) 0:50
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Heggemann 5 run (Nowak kick), 9:02
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 1:31