Scoring 43 points in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights cruised to a Class 3 District 2 quarterfinal home win over Bayless, 57-0.

Borgia (8-2) got touchdowns from six different players and a safety in that opening quarter. That tied Pembroke Hill (Oct. 17, 2003 versus Grain Valley) for 10th-most points in a quarter in a MSHSAA game.

See the Wednesday Missourian for game coverage.

Box Score

Bayless 0-0-0-0=0

Borgia 43-0-7-7=57

First Quarter

BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 20 run (Jake Nowak kick), 10:46
BOR - Jack King 5 run (pass failed), 7:38
BOR - Safety - runner tackled in end zone, 6:37
BOR - Grayson Helm 55 run (Nowak kick), 6:07
BOR - Evan Comely 1 run (Nowak kick), 3:32
BOR - Gus Burrow 31 pass from Spencer Breckenkamp (Nowak kick), 1:44
BOR - Gavin Mueller 5 fumble return (Nowak kick), 0:38.3
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter

BOR - Trenton Volmert 74 run (Volmert kick), 2:43

Fourth Quarter

BOR - Josef Wilson 4 fun (Volmert kick), 6:46