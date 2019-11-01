Scoring 43 points in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights cruised to a Class 3 District 2 quarterfinal home win over Bayless, 57-0.
Borgia (8-2) got touchdowns from six different players and a safety in that opening quarter. That tied Pembroke Hill (Oct. 17, 2003 versus Grain Valley) for 10th-most points in a quarter in a MSHSAA game.
See the Wednesday Missourian for game coverage.
Box Score
Bayless 0-0-0-0=0
Borgia 43-0-7-7=57
First Quarter
BOR - Trenton Volmert 74 run (Volmert kick), 2:43
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Josef Wilson 4 fun (Volmert kick), 6:46