It’s 5-0 for the first time since 2002 at Washington.
The Blue Jays (5-0, 2-0) won on homecoming week against the visiting Wentzville Liberty Eagles (2-3, 0-2), 22-15.
Washington controlled the first half, taking advantage of three Liberty fumbles to take a 15-0 lead into the half.
The Blue Jays opened the scoring with a 51-yard strike from Washington quarterback Trevor Rinne to Nate Busch. Christian Meyer added a short touchdown run and Blaine Straatmann put through a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Liberty cut it to 15-8 in the third quarter, but Washington finished off another short field from a Liberty turnover to extend the lead back to 15 early in the fourth quarter.
Liberty managed one more score, but could not convert the onside kick and Washington held on for the win.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.
Box Score
Liberty – 0+0+8+7=15
Washington – 6+9+0+7=22
First Quarter
WAS – Nate Busch 51 pass from Trevor Rinne (kick failed), 6:44
Second Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 3 run (run failed), 6:49
WAS – Blaine Straatmann 23 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
LIB – Cooper Terrell 2 run (Blake Seaton run), 7:57
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Bryce Meyer 14 pass from Rinne (Straatmann kick), 10:38
LIB – Tyler Cotton 47 run (Josh Paubel kick), 4:40