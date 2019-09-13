Stopping a Warrior
Buy Now

Three Washington Blue Jays, including Ryan Hoerstkamp (84) and Luke Kroeter (44) bring down a Warrenton's Logan Dowd Friday during Washington's victory at Warrenton. Missourian Photo/Brandon Corrigan.

Three in a row.

Washington (3-0) continued its unbeaten start to the football season with a 42-14 win on the road at Warrenton (0-3) in Week 3.

Washington found paydirt three times in the first quarter and went into the half with a 27-14 lead over the Warriors.

The Blue Jays shut out Warrenton in the second half while adding two more scores to win while pulling away.

Washington scored its final four touchdowns on the ground after getting the first two scores through the air as quarterback Trevor Rinne found Christian Meyer and wide receiver Conner Maher connected with tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp on a trick play.

Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Washington – 21+6+15+0=42

Warrenton – 7+7+0+0=14

First Quarter

WAS – Christian Meyer 10 pass from Trevor Rinne (kick failed), 6:59

WAR – Nolan Chmiel 12 run (Brandon Day kick), 5:26

WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 77 pass from Conner Maher (Meyer run), 5:13

WAS – Nate Busch run (Blaine Straatmann kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

WAR – Chmiel run (Day kick), 5:22

WAS – Rinne run (kick failed), 1:18

Third Quarter

WAS – Busch run (Meyer run), 9:16

WAS – Cole Nahlik run (Straatmann kick), 0:41

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring