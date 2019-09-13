Three in a row.
Washington (3-0) continued its unbeaten start to the football season with a 42-14 win on the road at Warrenton (0-3) in Week 3.
Washington found paydirt three times in the first quarter and went into the half with a 27-14 lead over the Warriors.
The Blue Jays shut out Warrenton in the second half while adding two more scores to win while pulling away.
Washington scored its final four touchdowns on the ground after getting the first two scores through the air as quarterback Trevor Rinne found Christian Meyer and wide receiver Conner Maher connected with tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp on a trick play.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 21+6+15+0=42
Warrenton – 7+7+0+0=14
First Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 10 pass from Trevor Rinne (kick failed), 6:59
WAR – Nolan Chmiel 12 run (Brandon Day kick), 5:26
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 77 pass from Conner Maher (Meyer run), 5:13
WAS – Nate Busch run (Blaine Straatmann kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
WAR – Chmiel run (Day kick), 5:22
WAS – Rinne run (kick failed), 1:18
Third Quarter
WAS – Busch run (Meyer run), 9:16
WAS – Cole Nahlik run (Straatmann kick), 0:41
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring