Washington football (1-0) persevered through the elements for a 7-6 home win in Week 1 over Seckman (0-1).
The Blue Jays took a 7-0 lead in first half that saw numerous turnovers in a steady rain. The lone score came from the defense as Ryan Hoerstkamp returned a fumble 20 yards to the end zone.
Seckman got that score back in the third quarter on a short touchdown run, but was unable to make good on the two-point conversion attempt.
Teams remained deadlocked through the final period with the Washington defensive front playing a pivotal role.
For more details on the game, check out the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
Seckman – 0+0+6+0=6
Washington – 7+0+0+0=7
First Quarter
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 20 fumble return (Blaine Straatmann kick), 1:08
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
SEC – Necho Mason 3 run (conversion failed), 6:36
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring