Buhr Recovers
Washington freshman Trevor Buhr dives on a loose ball for a fumble recovery, one of many first-half turnovers committed by both teams. The Blue Jays held on to win the game, 7-6. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Washington football (1-0) persevered through the elements for a 7-6 home win in Week 1 over Seckman (0-1).

The Blue Jays took a 7-0 lead in first half that saw numerous turnovers in a steady rain. The lone score came from the defense as Ryan Hoerstkamp returned a fumble 20 yards to the end zone.

Seckman got that score back in the third quarter on a short touchdown run, but was unable to make good on the two-point conversion attempt.

Teams remained deadlocked through the final period with the Washington defensive front playing a pivotal role.

Box Score

Seckman – 0+0+6+0=6

Washington – 7+0+0+0=7

First Quarter

WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 20 fumble return (Blaine Straatmann kick), 1:08

Second Quarter

No Scoring

Third Quarter

SEC – Necho Mason 3 run (conversion failed), 6:36

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring