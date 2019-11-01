The home team won the postseason battle between two sets of Blue Jays in Week 10.
Washington (9-1) topped Marshfield (6-3) in the first week of the Class 4 District 5 playoffs at Scanlan Stadium, 20-14.
Washington relied heavily on a defensive front seven that has been a boon for the team all season, shutting out the visitors for three quarters.
Washington, the No. 4 seed in the district, scored twice on the ground. Christian Meyer opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter. It wasn’t until a costly missed snap on a punt by Marshfield gave Washington the ball at the three-yard line that Washington was able to extend it’s lead on a one-yard run by Nate Busch.
Marshfield came back to tie the score with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter on back-to-back touchdown drives.
Meyer came up with the big play on the first play of the next drive, catching a 60-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Rinne down the sideline to put Washington back ahead.
A turnover on the final drive for Marshfield allowed Washington to run out the clock and seal the win.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Marshfield – 0+0+0+14=14
Washington – 6+0+0+14=20
First Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 6 run (kick failed), 0:09
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Nate Busch 1 run (Meyer run), 11:16
MAR – Daylon Kanengeiter 8 run (Danny Parrish kick), 8:36
MAR – Brooks Espy 10 pass from Brennan Espy (Parrish kick), 2:34
WAS – Meyer 60 pass from Trevor Rinne (Kick failed), 2:17