The Blue Jays won on senior night in a landslide.
Washington (7-1, 4-1) topped Gateway Athletic Conference Central rival Ft. Zumwalt South (0-8, 0-5), 59-13, in Week 8 to conclude league play.
The Blue Jays started out with 45 unanswered points before the Bulldogs were able to muster up a short touchdown pass on the final play of the first half.
Washington led 24-0 after one quarter and went into the intermission having earned four rushing touchdowns and two passing scores in the first 24 minutes of play.
After the teams traded second half touchdowns, Washington got the final say with a kickoff return touchdown.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Ft. Zumwalt South – 0+7+0+6=13
Home Team – 24+21+7+7=59
First Quarter
WAS – Safety, 9:02
WAS – Nate Busch 2 run (Busch run), 4:35
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 15 pass from Trevor Rinne (Blaine Straatmann kick), 3:02
WAS – Busch 9 run (Straatmann kick), 0:10
Second Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 5 pass from Rinne (Straatmann kick), 11:34
WAS – Ben Gaither 1 run (Straatmann kick), 6:45
WAS – Cole Nahlik 17 run (Straatmann kick), 2:44
FZS – Peyton Blair 4 pass from Jay Higgins (Jonah Cox kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
WAS – Meyer 8 run (Straatmann kick), 0:24
Fourth Quarter
FZS – DJ Jones 2 run (kick failed), 9:50
WAS – Meyer kickoff return (Straatmann kick), 8:00