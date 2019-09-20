The streak continues.
Washington (4-0, 1-0) opened Gateway Athletic Conference Central play in Week 4 with a convincing 49-18 victory on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East (0-4, 0-1).
The Blue Jays remained unbeaten after getting off to an early start against the Lions with 28 unanswered points to open the game. The first three scores came via the legs of running back Christian Meyer. Meyer finished with four rushing scores on the night, three of which went for more than 30 yards.
After blanking Zumwalt East in the first quarter, Washington held the Lions to just six points in each subsequent period while adding 14 in the second quarter and seven point in both the third and fourth periods.
Box Score
Washington – 21+14+7+7=49
Zumwalt East – 0+6+6+6=18
First Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 79 run (Blaine Straatmann kick), 7:16
WAS – Meyer 4 run (Straatmann kick), 2:02
WAS – Meyer 41 run (Straatmann kick), 1:03
Second Quarter
WAS – Louis Paule 2 run (Straatmann kick), 6:46
FZE – Tyler Lindemann 5 run (kick failed), 2:18
WAS – Conner Maher 38 pass from Trevor Rinne (Straatmann kick), 0:24
Third Quarter
WAS – Meyer 31 run (Straatmann kick), 8:16
FZE – Tim Franklin 2 run (pass failed), 6:34
Fourth Quarter