The Bulldogs owned the first half.
St. Clair (6-0, 4-0) ran and intercepted their way to a 62-8 homecoming win against St. James (0-6, 0-3) to remain unbeaten.
St. Clair ran for five offensive touchdowns in the half and scored once on defense. The Bulldogs came away with five interceptions in the half and took a 42-0 lead into the half.
St. Clair gained three more rushing scores in the second half and St. James broke loose for one long touchdown run in the third quarter.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. James – 0+0+8+0=8
St. Clair – 14+-28+7+0=49
First Quarter
STC – Dalton Thompson 82 run (Landen Roberts kick), 7:33
STC – Lance McCoy 7 run (Roberts kick), 3:34
Second Quarter
STC – Shane Stanfill 2 run (Roberts kick), 4:41
STC – McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick), 2:06
STC – Thompson 13 run (Roberts kick), 1:10
STC – Thompson 35 interception return (Roberts kick), 0:49
Third Quarter
STC – Roberts 23 run (Roberts kick), 6:38
STJ – Logan Saxbury 78 run (Logan Sparks pass from Nick Halbrook), 5:39
Fourth Quarter
STC – Mardariries Miles 2 run (Roberts kick), 8:28
STC - Dakota Gotsch 47 run (no attempt), 0:00