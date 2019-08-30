Another good start for the Bulldogs.
St. Clair (1-0) notched a 17-14 victory on the road at Park Hills Central (0-1) in Week 1 of the new football season.
The Bulldogs scores in the first half came on a defensive safety and a touchdown pass from quarterback Dalton Thompson to Landen Roberts.
St. Clair controlled the clock in the second half to make the lead stand up behind runs from Roberts, Trenton Balderson and Shane Stanfill.
Stanfill added a late touchdown run to give the Bulldogs room to create some distance on the scoreboard in the final two minutes, allowing the team to endure a Rebels score on the ensuing possession and an onside kick attempt.
For more details on the game, check out the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
St. Clair – ?+?+0+7=17
Washington – ?+?+0+7=14
First Half
PHC – Touchdown (kick good)
STC – Safety
STC – Landen Roberts catch from Dalton Thompson (conversion successful)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
STC – Shane Stanfill 6 run (Roberts kick), 2:00
PHC – Deshawn Welch run (kick good), 0:54