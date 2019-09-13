Balderson with Roberts Block on Murray
St. Clair running back Trent Balderson runs behind the block of teammate Landen Roberts against Pacific’s Jeremiah Murray during the first quarter of Week 3 action at Pacific. The Bulldogs controlled the clock in the first half for a 14-6 halftime lead. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Bulldogs used the clock as an ally.

Eating up time with the running game early and often paid off for St. Clair (3-0, 1-0) in Week 3 as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 21-6 victory on the road at Pacific (0-3, 0-1) in the opening week of Four Rivers Conference play.

St. Clair took nine and a half minutes off the clock with its opening drive in the first quarter and then capitalized on a Pacific turnover on the Indians’ first offensive play to take an early 14-0 lead. St. Clair scored twice on one-yard rushing plays in the first half.

Pacific got on the scoreboard on its final drive of the half through the passing game with Colton Thompson completing a touchdown pass for 28 yards to Jeremiah Murray, cutting the St. Clair lead to 14-6 at halftime.

The teams exchanged scores in the second half, but the Bulldogs were able to hold on for the seven-point win.

Box Score

St. Clair – 7+7+7+0=21

Pacific – 0+6+0+8=14

First Quarter

STC – Lance McCoy 1 run (Landen Roberts kick), 2:29

Second Quarter

STC – Dalton Thompson 1 run (Roberts kick), 11:52

PAC – Jeremiah Murray 28 pass from Colton Thompson (kick failed), 0:30

Third Quarter

STC – Dalton Thompson 2 run (Roberts kick), 7:18

Fourth Quarter

PAC – Grant Hall 9 pass from Colton Thompson (Trenton Johnson pass from Thompson), 9:15