All the points at Owensville in Week 6 came with the Dutchmen offense on the field.
Owensville (4-2, 2-1) scored six offensive touchdowns and Pacific (0-6, 0-4) gained all of its points on a defensive safety as the Dutchmen came away with a 40-2 win at home.
Owensville led 21-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at the half. Pacific’s defensive safety was the only two points of the third quarter and Owensville tacked on one more score in the final period.
Pacific will continue to search for a first win on the season next week at Festus. Union (3-3, 2-1) will host the Dutchmen in Week 7.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+0+2+0=2
Owensville – 21+12+0+7=40
First Quarter
OWE – Derek Brandt 69 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 10:38
OWE – Cason Gray 80 punt return (Whelan kick), 8:18
OWE – Decker 52 run (Whelan kick), 5:00
Second Quarter
OWE – Decker 18 run (attempt failed), 2:18
OWE – Brandt 42 pass from Brandt (attempt failed), 0:11
Third Quarter
PAC – Safety, 0:14
Fourth Quarter
OWE – Austin Lowder 1 run (Whelan kick), 6:15