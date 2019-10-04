Nahlik Carries
Buy Now

Washington's Cole Nahlik carries the ball against Ft. Zumwalt North Friday, Oct. 4, in GAC Central action. Photo by Lyle Whitworth.

 Lyle Whitworth Photography

Washington’s win streak has ended.

The Blue Jays (5-1, 2-1) took their first loss of the season in Week 6 on the road at Ft. Zumalt North (6-0, 3-0) in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play, 56-13.

Zumwalt North, one of the top ranked Class 5 teams in the state, led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-6 at the half.  After three quarters, the Panthers lead was extended to 35-13.

Christian Meyer scored both Washington touchdowns on a one-yard run and an 81-yard pass from Trevor Rinne.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Washington – 0+6+7+0=13

Ft. Zumwalt North – 14+7+14+21=56

First Quarter

FZN – Izaiah Hartrup 91 kick return (Owen Sears kick), 11:43

FZN – Cairo Payne 14 run (Sears kick), 2:03

Second Quarter

FZN – Izaiah Hatrup 7 run (Sears kick), 11:04

WAS – Christian Meyer 1 run (attempt failed), 0:12

Third Quarter

FZN – Chris Futrell 3 run (Sears kick), 5:18

WAS – Meyer 81 pass from Trevor Rinne (Blaine Straatmann kick), 3:05

FZN – Payne 3 run (Sears kick), 0:53

Fourth Quarter                                                     

FZN – Jack Newcomb 31 pass from Payne (Sears kick), 9:46

FZN – Payne 48 run (Sears kick), 7:24

FZN – Futrell 37 fumble return (Sears kick), 3:22