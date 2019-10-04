Washington’s win streak has ended.
The Blue Jays (5-1, 2-1) took their first loss of the season in Week 6 on the road at Ft. Zumalt North (6-0, 3-0) in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play, 56-13.
Zumwalt North, one of the top ranked Class 5 teams in the state, led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-6 at the half. After three quarters, the Panthers lead was extended to 35-13.
Christian Meyer scored both Washington touchdowns on a one-yard run and an 81-yard pass from Trevor Rinne.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 0+6+7+0=13
Ft. Zumwalt North – 14+7+14+21=56
First Quarter
FZN – Izaiah Hartrup 91 kick return (Owen Sears kick), 11:43
FZN – Cairo Payne 14 run (Sears kick), 2:03
Second Quarter
FZN – Izaiah Hatrup 7 run (Sears kick), 11:04
WAS – Christian Meyer 1 run (attempt failed), 0:12
Third Quarter
FZN – Chris Futrell 3 run (Sears kick), 5:18
WAS – Meyer 81 pass from Trevor Rinne (Blaine Straatmann kick), 3:05
FZN – Payne 3 run (Sears kick), 0:53
Fourth Quarter
FZN – Jack Newcomb 31 pass from Payne (Sears kick), 9:46
FZN – Payne 48 run (Sears kick), 7:24
FZN – Futrell 37 fumble return (Sears kick), 3:22