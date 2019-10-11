The Tigers came from behind in the second half to deny the Indians their first win of the season.
Festus (4-3) notched a 35-32 homecoming win against Pacific (0-7) in Week 7.
Pacific led 25-0 at the half. Festus trimmed the lead with three unanswered scores in the third quarter before taking the lead with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth period.
The Indians and Tigers traded the lead with one more score for each team in the final quarter, allowing Festus to escape with the win.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 13+12+0+7=32
Festus – 0+-0+21+14=35
First Quarter
PAC – Colton Thompson 13 run (Michael Pich kick), 9:16
PAC – Grant Hall 14 pass from Thompson (attempt failed), 6:40
Second Quarter
PAC – Thompson 15 run (kick failed), 9:15
PAC – Sam Williams fumble recovery (kick failed), 0:37
Third Quarter
FES – Jack Robinson 4 run (Austin Coale kick), 8:41
FES – Dalton Yates 21 run (Coale kick), 5:41
FES – Collin Doyel 10 run (Coale kick), 0:19
Fourth Quarter
FES – Doyel 63 run (Coale kick), 10:01
PAC – Hall 72 pass from Thompson (Hoehne kick), 9:07
FES – Doyel 10 run (Coale kick), 4:45