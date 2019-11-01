For the second year in a row, the Pacific football season ended in Camdenton

Camdenton (10-0) won the Week 10 contest in the first round of the Class 4 District 5 playoffs against the visiting Indians (1-9), 51-27.

While Pacific put up four scores in the second half, Camdenton controlled the first 24 minutes to take a 45-0 lead into the intermission.

Grant Hall caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Matt Austin for the Indians in the second half and running back Makai Parton gained a rushing touchdown.

The Lakers will host Washington (9-1) in Week 11.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Pacific – 0+0+14+13=27

Camdenton – 28+17+0+6=51