On a gritty, cold night, the St. Francis Borgia Knights scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to earn at least one more week of football.
In Week 11, the Knights (9-2) went on the road to knock off the previously unbeaten St. Clair Bulldogs (10-1) in the Class 3 District 2 semifinals, 20-13.
Riding a Landen Roberts field goal and a Dayton Turner touchdown run in the first half, the Bulldogs carried a 10-6 lead into the half.
Borgia running back Alonzo MacDonald got the Knights on the scoreboard with a short touchdown run in the first half.
After the Bulldogs ate up much of the third quarter clock, Roberts added a second field goal of 23 yards. The Knights then drove the ball down the field for a game-tying touchdown run by quarterback Sam Heggemann on the first drive of the fourth quarter.
A Nick Dyson interception got Borgia the ball back and Heggemann scored the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard sneak.
The Knights will play either at Roosevelt or at home against Sullivan in Week 12, pending Saturday’s result.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Borgia – 0+6+0+14=20
St. Clair – 3+7+3+0=13
First Quarter
STC – Landen Roberts 37 field goal, 1:52
Second Quarter
BOR – Alonzo MacDonald 1 run (pass failed), 3:55
STC – Dayton Turner 18 run (Roberts kick), 0:23
Third Quarter
STC – Roberts 23 field goal, 1:49
Fourth Quarter
BOR – Sam Heggemann 2 run (Jacob Nowak kick), 9:35
BOR – Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 5:17