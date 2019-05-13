In 2018, the Union High School football Wildcats celebrated winning the Four Rivers Conference title.
In 2019, the Wildcats will be looking for a new head coach.
Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway has reported the school is looking to quickly fill the position. Optimally, the school wants to have its new head coach by the end of next Wednesday.
Erick Webster, who has led the Union football program since 2012, has accepted a job as an assistant coach at Francis Howell Central.
Webster was 39-33 as Union’s head coach since taking over from Brent Eckley.
“It is with strong emotions that I announce my decision to resign as head football coach at Union High School to pursue opportunities in the Francis Howell School District,” Webster wrote to his players and staff. “My heart and life have been filled with the joy that comes from coaching great kids, working with supportive parents and a caring school.
“The past 12 years have been very special to me and to my family. I am proud to have been a part of our boys’ many accomplishments over that period. These accomplishments were only made possible through the hard work of groups of dedicated players and coaches that bought into a common goal. I thank all players and staff, both past and present, as it has been my privilege to serve as your head coach.
“Life at Union will be remembered with deep gratitude for the opportunities to coach your sons, they are truly special people. I wish you continued good fortune with both the success of your program and in the development of the young men of character that our world so desperately needs,” Webster concluded.
Ridgeway said the district is looking for coaches for the junior high school football program, freshman volleyball and seventh-grade girls basketball.