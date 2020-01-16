Webster Groves knocked down 13 three-point baskets Monday to move past the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs in the opening round of the Union Tournament, 74-63.
“That was a good turn of events,” Webster Groves Head Coach Josh Spuhl said. “We’ve been waiting for that. I’ve said to them that they’re one of my best shooting teams, but they haven’t shown it. Tonight, that was good.”
St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said it was a well-played game by both sides.
“They played their hearts out,” Johnson said. “The other team shot the ball really well today. We shot the ball pretty good, too. It was a very good up-and-down game and they came out on top.”
The Stateswomen (5-4) take on a major challenge Friday in the tournament’s semifinals, facing top-seeded Jefferson City (12-0), the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5 per the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state poll.
“It’s going to be big time,” Spuhl said. “They’ve got some good size and good guards. We’re going to have to bring it. We’re going to have to play better than today.”
St. Clair (7-2) faces St. Louis KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program), an 87-15 loser to the Lady Jays Monday, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. KIPP is 4-6 on the season.
“We’re going to go back to practice, hopefully fix a couple of things and we’ll be ready for Thursday,” said Johnson.
A former Pacific coach, Spuhl is familiar with the Lady Bulldogs.
“St. Clair always plays hard,” Spuhl said. “Coach Johnson is doing a good job.”
For a quarter, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs were able to stay with Webster Groves. St. Clair was up 13-9 before Webster Groves got the final two baskets to tie it, 13-13, after eight minutes.
Then, the Stateswomen found the range.
Webster Groves knocked down six of its 11 three-point baskets in the quarter to take a 37-28 lead at the intermission.
Four of those came from sophomore Ellie Paloucek, who came off the bench to score 20 points in the game She hit six of the three-point shots for Webster Groves.
St. Clair had four three-point shots and was able to stay right around the halftime deficit for the rest of the game. Webster Groves led 56-44 after three quarters.
Besides Paloucek, the Stateswomen got three three-point baskets from junior Ja’mise Bailey. She ended with 15 points.
Junior Gabriela Moore fought foul trouble to end with two three-point baskets and 10 points. All of her scoring came in the second half.
Sophomore Jenna Clark hit a pair of three-point shots and closed with eight points.
The other three came from senior Courtney Lumpkins, who closed with 11 points.
Inside scoring came from 6-2 sophomore Eliza Maupin, who scored 10 points.
Webster Groves hit seven of nine free-throw shots
“We play all nine,” Spuhl said. “I would like some of the others to come in and contribute more on offense, but they play hard. We’ll take it.”
Webster Groves couldn’t stop St. Clair junior Alohilani Bursey, who scored 32 of the 63 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Bursey was the only St. Clair player to score in each quarter. She netted 10 points in the first quarter, nine in the second, four in the third and nine in the fourth quarter.
“The team never quit,” Johnson said. “They kept battling. That’s what I love about this team. No matter what the score is, they always keep going hard.”
Senior Gracie Sohn was next with 11 points.
Senior Alana Hinson netted nine points.
Junior Annabelle Coonse scored eight points.
Sophomore Phoebe Arnold knocked down a three-point shot. Junior Ally Newton scored two points.
Sohn, Coonse, Hinson and Arnold hit the St. Clair three-point baskets.
St. Clair went 7-13 from the free-throw line.