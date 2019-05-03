There were 11 hits in Friday’s first game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
All 11 belonged to Washington (7-10) as the Blue Jays picked up a 10-0 victory against Pacific (4-9) behind a no-hitter thrown by Cameron Weaver.
In five innings pitched, Weaver allowed four baserunners, three walks and a hit batsman, and struck out eight.
Pacific also played in Friday’s second game at Ronsick Field, a Four Rivers Conference game against St. Clair displaced from Pacific on Thursday afternoon due to rain. Read about that game elsewhere in this section.
“Offensively, we struggled to put the ball in play and gave several at-bats away,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said of the game with the Blue Jays. “(We were) not going up to the plate and wanting to compete. Several guys (were) waiting for someone else to get things started, rather than be the one to get things started.”
On the other side, Pacific pitcher Tanner Biedenstein threw 3.1 innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
“I thought Tanner Biedenstein did a really good job on the mound,” Reed said. “We make a few more plays behind him (and) the score is not as bad as it looks.”
Jayden Mach appeared on the mound in relief. In 1.1 innings pitched, Mach allowed three runs on three hits and three walks.
Washington scored three of its runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
The Blue Jays put together 11 hits, all singles, of which Trevor Rinne rapped out three.
Luke Kroeter and Levi Weber each singled twice. Joe Hackmann, Rett Corley, Joe Bauer and Kade Uetz delivered one hit apiece.
Rinne delivered four runs batted in. Hackmann and Uetz both drove in two runs. Weber and Bauer picked up one RBI each.
Kroeter, Weber, Hackmann and Corley all scored twice. Rinne and Zack Coulter both crossed the plate once.
Corley and Coulter drew two walks each and both stole a base. Hackmann, Bauer and Evan Jarvis all walked once.
Corley was hit by a pitch.
Bauer delivered a sacrifice fly.
For Pacific, Alec Lonsberry, TJ Griffith and Nick Hoerchler each walked.
Tyler Anderson reached base safely when he was struck by a pitch.
Washington hosted Winfield Monday and is next scheduled to start a home-away series on back-to-back days against Ft. Zumwalt South. The first game was scheduled for Tuesday at Ronsick Field, but was rained out.
Pacific was rained out on the road Tuesday at Cuba.