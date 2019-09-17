The Lady Jays took two big steps toward climbing back up the conference standings this week.
Washington (2-3, 2-2) won two Gateway Athletic Conference Central games at home Tuesday and Thursday, climbing back into the race for a third consecutive conference title with a little help from Ft. Zumwalt East, who knocked off league leading Timberland (4-1) Tuesday, 2-1.
Washington won against Ft. Zumwalt North (2-4, 0-4) Tuesday, 11-3, and against Zumwalt East (3-2, 3-2) Thursday, 7-3. Sandwiched in between, the Lady Jays lost a nonleague game on the road at Ft. Zumwalt West (7-2), 9-0.
“It’s huge game and (East) had just beaten Timberland, so the nice thing about that is that now we control our own destiny again,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “Now if we can win out the rest of our conference schedule, we’ll be conference champs. That was a great win that they gave us, so now we just have to take care of our side. It won’t be easy.”
Rivals for A Reason
The Lady Jays will next play at St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday at 4:15 p.m. in the second annual Rivals for a Reason game. Proceeds from the game this year are slated to go to United Way.
“That should always be a good game and if nothing else, we’re raising money for a good cause,” King said.
Washington and Borgia played in 2018 for the first time in six years, instituting the first Rivals for a Reason game at Lakeview Park with proceeds going to Friends of Kids with Cancer.
The game last season featured surrounding festivities planned by the senior players on the two teams. Senior players for both teams are once again in charge of the event.
Zumwalt East
Washington scored twice in the first inning Thursday and twice in the fourth before Zumwalt East was able to get on the scoreboard with a couple of runs in the top of the fifth.
Washington rebuilt its lead by adding three runs in the home half.
The Lady Lions scored a final run in the top of the seventh and were able to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate.
Maddie Holtmeyer was the winning pitcher after six innings pitched, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks. She recorded four strikeouts.
Loren Thurmon closed out the game in the seventh inning, giving up just one hit and getting out of the bases-loaded situation.
“When you get the tying run to the plate and on deck, it’s always a little nerve-wracking,” King said. “Loren came in and was able to close out the game and our defense held strong.”
Washington center fielder Sarah Becszlko made a running catch toward the fence on a deep fly ball with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh. Zumwalt East scored a run on a sacrifice fly on the play, but Beczlko’s catch potentially prevented two other runs from scoring on the play and got the pivotal first out.
“She has been making a lot of real good plays,” King said. “I told her if we had a record for outs by a center fielder, she’d probably set it this year because she’s all over the place and she’s playing phenomenal defense.”
Emma Vodnansky and Allie Huddleston led the Lady Jays with three hits apiece.
Ashley Molitor and Grace Landwehr both picked up two hits.
Myla Inman and Thurmon collected one hit apiece.
Huddleston, Molitor, Landwehr and Inman each recorded a double.
Vodnansky and Landwehr both stole a base.
Vodnansky and Huddleston scored two runs each. Inman, Landwehr and Lexi Lewis all scored once.
Thurmon drove in a pair of runs. Huddleston, Molitor and Inman each drove in one run.
Zumwalt North
The Lady Jays had their highest offensive outpouring of the season to date in their home opener Tuesday.
Washington opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the third inning before adding four more runs in the fourth and three in the sixth.
“Our bats came alive,” King said. “Ashley Molitor hit her first career home run for us.”
Zumwalt North got one run back in the top of the fourth inning and scored twice in the sixth.
Molitor had the big hit on her three-run dinger in the sixth inning. She and Vodnansky tied for the team lead in runs batted in on the day with four apiece.
Becszlko, Vodnansky, Molitor and Liz Jones all finished with two hits in the game.
Holtmeyer, Landwehr, Denise Heggemann and Lexi Lewis collected one hit apiece.
Jones and Vodnansky each had a double to their credit.
Vodnansky scored three times.
Becszlko, Huddleston and Lewis all scored a pair of runs. Molitor and Jones each scored once.
Lewis added an RBI.
Becszlko, Vodnansky and Lewis all drew a walk.
Vodnansky and Heggemann both stole a base.
Holtmeyer put down a sacrifice bunt and Molitor delivered a sacrifice fly.
In the circle, Holtmeyer went six innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk, striking out three.
Thurmon closed out the game by getting three straight Lady Panthers to ground out.
“Loren Thurmon made her varsity debut and pitched a perfect seventh inning,” King said. “Maddie Holtmeyer looked great on the mound for the first six innings. Allie Huddleston made a great defensive play on a grounder up the middle.”
Zumwalt West
In Wednesday’s nonleague game, the Lady Jays were shut out by Ft. Zumwalt West’s Lydia Feiste and McKenna Joern.
Washington managed three hits, all singles by Vodnansky, Jones and Inman.
Huddleston and Inman both reached on a walk.
Thurmon started for Washington and pitched four innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks.
Kylie McDaniel threw the final two innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks.
Feiste was the winning pitcher, throwing the first four innings for Zumwalt West. She allowed one hit and one walk, striking out two.
Joern closed out the game over the final three innings. She surrendered two hits and one walk with one strikeout.