Breaking the game open in the fifth inning, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team captured the coveted Ninth District double championship Sunday night at Blanchette Park in St. Charles.
Post 218 (30-4) defeated Elsberry Post 226 (24-11-1), 11-2, to capture the Ninth District Tournament championship.
“We were hoping to score some runs,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “We didn’t want to use too many pitchers. We really didn’t want to have to play tomorrow, so we’re glad we got ahead and got enough runs to win the ballgame.”
Washington went 16-0 during the league portion of the schedule and finished with an undefeated 4-0 run in the district tournament for its second title.
There was good news for Elsberry as well. Post 226 earned the league’s second berth for the Zone 1 Tournament which starts Thursday in Trenton. One of the five teams will qualify for the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia Aug. 1-4.
The two teams had played a 10-inning thriller the previous afternoon in the winners’ bracket final. After Elsberry vanquished St. Clair Post 347 in the winners’ bracket final Sunday, 10-6, the top two squads from the Ninth District faced off once again.
For three innings, Washington’s Brandon Stahlman and Elsberry’s Frank Griesbauer kept the opposing team off the board. That changed in the top of the fourth.
Elsberry pushed the first run across in the top of the fourth as Spencer Keiser scored on a single by Blake Kendall.
Washington came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning with a double from Levi Weber clearing the bases. Quinton Poepsel, Joe Bauer and Maguire Landwehr scored on the play to give Washington a 3-1 lead. Weber tried to stretch the hit into a triple, but was tagged out at third.
Both teams scored again in the fifth. Elsberry cut it to 3-2 on a wild play. Elsberry had a runner on second when Dallas King grounded to the mound. Washington got an out during a rundown between second and third, but threw the ball away trying to get King advancing to second. He scored as Post 218 tried to chase the ball in right center field.
“Both of their runs were scored on errors,” Gardner said. “That’s a bit unfortunate, but we do have a tendency to bounce back from things, so it was good to see us bounce back and score some runs.”
Washington scored five times in the bottom of the fifth with all runs coming with two outs. Jack Czeschin scored on an error. Spencer Hunter and Joe Hackmann scored on bases-loaded walks. Tyler Glosemeyer and Bauer scored on another error. Washington led 8-2 at that point.
The game’s biggest hit came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Joe Hackmann hammered a deep fly to left field, which got over the fence for a three-run home run. Bryce Mayer and Quinton Poepsel both scored and it was 11-2.
“It felt really good,” Hackmann said. “I haven’t hit a ball like that in a while. It was just good to get that big lead.”
Even Elsberry congratulated Hackmann’s big hit.
“That’s always a good feeling,” Hackmann said. “Great team over there. To see them acknowledge me like that was very professional of them.”
And that’s how it ended.
Stahlman was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out four.
“It was Brandon’s turn to go out and pitch,” Gardner said. “The plan was to get ahead and get some pitching and play some good defense. We wanted to keep his pitch count low so he would be able to come back and pitch on Thursday.”
Nick Helfrich pitched the final two innings for Post 218, giving up two hits and one walk and striking out three.
Griesbauer went 4.2 innings for Elsberry before hitting his pitch limit. He allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. He fanned six.
Nick Luebrecht finished the fifth, getting one out while allowing two unearned runs on three walks. He struck out one.
Zary Levy pitched the final inning, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk. He struck out two.
Czeschin had two hits for Washington.
Hackmann homered while Landwehr and Weber both doubled.
Mayer, Hunter and Bauer singled.
Landwehr walked twice. Mayer, Poepsel, Louie Eckelkamp and Bauer walked.
Hackmann added a sacrifice bunt.
Poepsel, Hackmann and Bauer each scored twice. Czeschin, Mayer, Hunter, Landwehr and Glosemeyer scored once.
Hackmann and Weber had three RBIs apiece. Bauer and Landwehr drove in one run each.
For Elsberry, Bailey Ford had two of the six hits.
Sammy Bennett doubled.
Kendall, Dylan Huber and Derek Squires singled.
Keiser and Kendell walked.
King and Keiser scored the runs with Kendall posting an RBI.