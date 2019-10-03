Homecoming could not have gone much better for the Blue Jays.
Washington (5-0, 2-0) continued its undefeated start to the season with a 22-15 win over Gateway Athletic Conference Central rival Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 0-2).
This marks the first 5-0 start to the football season for Washington since the 2006 season, when the Blue Jays won their first seven games.
“It’s pretty neat,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said of the team’s hot start. “The mark of a good team is you win ugly. We didn’t play our best game, but we fought through it and we found a W and I’m really proud of them.”
Washington led 6-0 after one quarter, 15-0 at the half and 15-8 at the end of the third period.
The Class 4 District 5 standings have not changed despite top-seeded Lebanon taking its first loss of the season in Week 5, 36-35, against West Plains.
At 4-1, Lebanon holds the top spot in the district with 53.95 points. Unbeaten Camdenton (5-0) still holds the second spot with 51 points after a dominant 57-7 win against winless Hillcrest.
Helias Catholic (4-1, 47.8) continues to hold the No. 3 seed after a runaway win in the other homecoming game in Washington Friday night at St. Francis Borgia Regional, 47-7.
Rolla (3-2, 39.85), Union (3-2, 33.5), Marshfield (2-3, 29.6) and Pacific (0-5, 14.7) remained unchanged in their positioning after Week 5 as well.
The toughest game on the schedule this season is up next for the Blue Jays, who travel to Ft. Zumwalt North (5-0, 2-0) in Week 6.
Week 5 Stats
Washington was evenly balanced in the pass and run, gaining 149 rushing yards and 161 yards through the air in the contest.
Trevor Rinne completed 9-13 passes for all 161 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked just once and ran four times for 10 yards.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays pass rush brought Liberty quarterback Blake Seaton down six times in the contest. Liberty managed 184 yards through the air and 78 yards rushing.
Nate Busch had the longest catch of the night for Washington, a 49-yard touchdown that opened the scoring in the first quarter. He also carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards.
Bryce Meyer caught two passes for 45 yards and a score.
Connor Vollmer had one catch for 31 yards.
Ryan Hoerstkamp caught two passes for 19 yards.
Louis Paule (eight yards), Cole Nahlik (six) and Conner Maher (three) all made one catch.
Paule gained 61 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Christian Meyer carried 13 times for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Nahlik picked up 17 yards on five carries.
Luke Kroeter carried the ball once for 12 yards.
Chris Griesenauer led the Washington defense with 13 tackles and added a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Trevor Buhr made 10 stops, including two sacks.
Other tackle totals included Kroeter (nine), Hoerstkamp (five), Maher (four), Caleb Brinker (three), Seth Ruether (three), Gavin Holtmeyer (three), Korey Jarrell (two), Louis Obermark (two), Matt Hanshew (two), Christian Meyer (one), Wyatt Sneed (one), Paule (one) and Brandon Titter (one).
Holtmeyer picked up two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Hoerstkamp sacked Seaton twice as well.
“Our defensive line is really good,” Heflin said. “All four of them and the guys we roll through at the nose do a good job. Trevor Buhr had an outstanding game. Brandon Titter stepped in. Ryan Hoerstkamp, Joe Hackmann — all those dudes played their tails off and got us that victory.”
Week 6
The Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers are currently the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5 in the St. Louis area and were a state quarterfinalist in last season’s playoffs.
“5-0 and the reward is you get to go play the No. 1 team in Class 5,” Heflin said. “It’s a good challenge and a good measuring stick to see where we’re at. We’ll see what a real dominant team is and see that speed and match it. It will be a good test for our guys and I think they’re up to the task.”
Zumwalt North has scored 37 points or more in each of the first five games to open up the season 5-0. Most recently, the Panthers won a lopsided 63-0 game at home against Ft. Zumwalt South.
Washington, Zumwalt North and Timberland are currently all tied at 2-0 in the GAC Central through two weeks of league play, though Timberland sports an 0-3 mark in nonconference games.
The Panthers are led by quarterback Cairo Payne, who has been good enough with his legs to not have to use his arm often.
Payne has rushed for a team high of 574 yards and seven touchdowns through the first five weeks. He’s completed 28-37 passes for 374 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Izaiah Hartrup and Chris Futrell are the team’s other primary ball carriers. Hartrup has gained 322 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries. Futrell has 30 carries for 215 yards and three scores.
Hartrup is also Payne’s top receiving target with 14 grabs for 173 yards and two scores.
Week 5 Recap
Washington capitalized on three Eagle turnovers in the first half to take a 15-0 advantage into the half.
Busch scored on a 49-yard pass from Rinne in the first quarter. Christian Meyer added a three-yard rushing score in the second period and kicker Blaine Straatmann made good on a 23-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the half.
Liberty cut that lead to 15-8 at the end of the third quarter on a two-yard run by Cooper Terrell, though the Blue Jays were already threatening to score again when the final period opened.
The Blue Jays added another seven points on a 14-yard pass from Rinne to Bryce Meyer.
Liberty answered with the one big play of the game surrendered by the Washington defense, a 47-yard catch and run touchdown by Alex Fillner on a Seaton pass to the Liberty sideline.
Washington got the ball back inside of five minute left to play in the fourth quarter when Josh Paubel’s onside kick did not travel the requisite 10 yards, setting the Blue Jays up with a short field.
Washington drove all the way down to the goal line inside the final 90 seconds when a fumble gave Liberty the ball back.
However, the Blue Jay defense held up for one last stand, forcing a turnover on downs to seal the win.