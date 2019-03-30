Four events belonged to the Washington track teams Saturday at the Les Petites Cotes High School Invitational Saturday at Lindenwood University.
Washington’s Lady Jays took fifth overall in the meet with 42 points. The boys team finished 15th with 22 points. Washington had 13 top 10 finishes, seven event places in the top five and four event winners at the meet.
Trinity was the winner of the meet on the boys side with 115 points. East St. Louis won the girls competition with 137.5 points.
Leading the Lady Jays was senior Claire Ayers, who won both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs. Ayers ran a 2:24.14 in the 800 and a 5:32.88 in the 1,600.
“Claire is really looking strong,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “She probably had her best offseason of training.”
Sophomore teammate Mia Reed won the girls steeplechase in 7:58.7.
“Mia’s performance in the steeplechase was top notch,” Olszowka said. “It was amazing. She missed practice earlier in the week with (an illness). For her to perform like that under those circumstances just says so much about her hear and courage as a competitor.”
On the boys side, Washington’s lone event winner was Noah Little in the 3,200-meter run. Little finished the race in 10:09.85.
Washington took fourth place in both the boys and girls javelin. Andrew Gildehaus threw a distance of 152-11.5 for the boys, within a couple of feet of his own school record in the event. Sophia Olszowka posted a distance of 103-6.75 for the girls.
Also finishing fourth was the Washington girls 1,600-meter relay team. Ayers ran with Ingrid Figas, Lilly Nix and Anna Schneider to post a time of 4:30.36.
In the boys steeplechase, Mason Kauffeld finished sixth for Washington in 7:22.98.
Little teamed with Ethan Bliss, Nick Corley and Micah Gargrave to finished sixth in the boys 3,200-meter relay in 9:10.46.
Nix finished seventh in the girls 1,600-meter run in 6:05.49.
In the boys 400-meter relay, Washington’s boys placed eighth with the team of Daulton Bender, Johnny Duncan, Timmy Boehlein and Conner Maher.
Sam Ancell placed ninth in the boys 110-meter high hurdles in 18.52.
In the girls 300-meter low hurdles, Figas finished ninth in 52.29.
The Blue Jays will next be in action Saturday when they host the annual Washington Pentathlon. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.