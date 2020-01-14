The Bearcats dictated the pace early on, but the Blue Jays wrote the ending they wanted.
Washington (9-0) trailed through a slower pace early in the game before speeding things up on the way to a 54-33 home win against Hermann (6-3) Tuesday.
After one quarter, Hermann held an 11-9 lead. The Bearcats continued to minimize the amount of time Washington had with the ball early in the second quarter, but Washington was able to speed things up in the final two minutes to take a 24-15 halftime advantage.
The Blue Jays carried a 44-28 lead after three periods.
“The pace of the game was definitely in Hermann’s favor a little bit, so we tried to pick up the tempo and went to our half-court trap and 1-3-1 defense and I think that got us going a little bit,” Washington Assistant Coach Adam Meyer said, managing the team in Head Coach Grant Young’s absence.
This was Washington’s second game without Young, who is dealing with a health concern in the family.
In the first half, senior Jeremiah Broadbent led Washington’s outside shooting efforts with two game-tying threes and then a third triple on the Blue Jays’ final possession before the intermission.
Then, in the third quarter, the Blue Jays seemed able to hit from beyond the three-point arc any time they wanted. Four of Washington’s nine threes on the night came in that period.
“I think that was the best game we’ve had all year shooting the ball,” Meyer said. “We ran some good motion. Kids were moving, setting great screens and cutting hard. That ball was popping and the kids were catching it in rhythm tonight, which was huge for us.”
Broadbent led Washington in scoring with 14 points.
“He played big for us all night,” Meyer said. “He hit those huge threes and what’s most impressive is how he played defense and how he ran our offense. Those big shots obviously helped as well.”
Jason Sides was next with nine points.
Todd Bieg, Connor Vollmer, Jack Lackman and Zac Coulter all scored six points each.
Ryan Hoerstkamp added four points and Brigham Broadbent scored three.
Another key was being able to stop Hermann’s attempts to bring the ball in the lane.
“We knew with them having the (Trent) Anderson kid inside, he’s a 1,000-point scorer and averages 20 points a game, that we had to make sure that we were sound defensively,” Meyer said. “Once we got that tempo going and sped them up, that definitely helped us out.”
Trent Anderson led Hermann with 14 points.
Seth Hackmann added six points. Chase McKague scored five. Parker Anderson and Holden Ash added three points each. Carter Hemeyer rounded out the scoring with two points.
Washington finished the week on the road at Pacific Friday and will next play Monday in the opening round of the Washington Tournament. The No. 1-seeded Blue Jays will tip off against Union at 8:30 p.m.