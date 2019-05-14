Hits came in bunches for the Washington baseball Blue Jays at the end of the regular season.
Washington (9-12) closed out the regular schedule Tuesday with a 14-3 victory on the road at St. Clair (7-11).
Washington spread 17 hits among 11 different players in the victory.
The Blue Jays were led by Rett Corley, who went 3-5 at the plate with a home run, two doubles and five runs batted in.
Washington scored the opening run in the top of the first. Corley then led off the top of the third inning with a home run to make it 2-0, sparking what turned into an eight-run rally.
Joe Hackmann was the winning pitcher in the contest. He faced 11 batters, recording nine strikeouts and allowing just two baserunners on an error and a dropped third strike.
“(We) played pretty well,” Washington Head Coach Scott Bray said. “Hackmann threw it well for three innings and we had 17 hits on the day. (We have) gotta get better each day to compete against a tough district.”
St. Clair charged itself with four errors in the contest, three coming on back-to-back-to-back plays during Washington’s third-inning rally.
“We made some errors and against a good team you can’t get away with those,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “They made us pay and that was really the difference in the game.”
Washington continued to lead by a 9-0 score until St. Clair got a run back in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington pushed across five more runs in the top of the sixth. The Bulldogs came back with two runs in the home half as the game concluded.
Luke Kroeter also had a 3-5 showing at the plate for Washington. He singled for all three base knocks and scored twice with an RBI and a stolen base.
Levi Weber picked up two singles and two walks, scoring twice and driving in two.
Kade Uetz singled twice with a run scored.
Hackmann doubled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and picked up two RBIs.
Trevor Rinne doubled and drove in a run.
Drew Holtmeyer singled, stole a base and scored twice with two RBIs.
Zac Coulter singled, walked and scored twice.
Joe Bauer, Nick Horrell and Evan Jarvis each singled and scored. Jarvis stole a base.
Jack Lackman reached on a walk and scored.
Rinne took over on the mound for the next two innings. He allowed one run on one hit and three walks.
Bauer finished the game on the mound in the sixth and final inning. He allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
The Bulldogs also used a variety of pitchers to limit pitch counts in preparation for postseason play, which began on Friday.
Dalton Thompson started for St. Clair and threw the first two innings. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Michael Hughes lasted 0.2 of an inning, allowing eight runs, five earned, on six hits and a walk.
A lefty, Wes Hinson threw the next 2.1 innings. He limited the Blue Jays to no runs on two hits and two walks with a strikeout.
Blaine Downey closed out the game on the mound. In one inning pitched, he allowed five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
While Washington scores the game with two St. Clair hits, the Bulldogs scorebook credits the team with six hits.
Of those hits, Timmy Hoffman’s double was the only one to go for extra bases. Johnny Kindel, Hughes, Thompson, Downey and Bailey Smith were all credited with singles in the St. Clair scorebook.
Downey, Chase Walters and Zach Teems scored the three St. Clair runs.
Hoffman and Smith picked up one RBI each.
Landen Roberts, Hughes, Thompson, Walters and Teems all reached on walks.
Teems and Thompson both stole one base.
Washington opens district play in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament Saturday at Lafayette against the No. 3 seeded Eureka at 10 a.m.
St. Clair will play Friday in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament Union. The Bulldogs take on the No. 4 seed, Owensville, at 1:30 p.m.