The girls golf season ended for two area teams in Class 2 District 4 Monday.
Playing at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, no Franklin County players made the cut to advance to the sectional round.
Led by the top three individual golfers, Rock Bridge was the district champion in the team scores with a combined 322 strokes.
Union placed ninth with 498 strokes and Washington did not field a full team.
Madison Moller was the individual district champion, finishing one over par with 73 strokes.
Among area golfers, Washington’s Mia Lanemann came the closest to qualifying for the sectional round. She finished tied for 28th with 107 strokes, missing the cut by four.
Emily Young was Union’s top performer. She shot a 113, tying for 36th place with Washington’s Grace Bryson.
Union’s Josie Lause and Washington’s Emily Molitor both shot a round of 123, tying for 45th.
Rounding out Union’s scores were Sydney Hittson (47th, 129), Skylar Traffas (49th, 133) and Natalie Miner (58th, 182).