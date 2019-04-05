The Lady Jays have won six games in a row at the Parkway College Showcase.
Washington, now 5-2 on the season, completed its third straight 2-0 run in the event Saturday with a 3-0 victory against Illinois opponent Carbondale (1-9). Washington also defeated Villa Duchesne at the event on Friday.
The Lady Jays haven’t lost at the event, held annually at Lou Fusz Soccer Park in Richmond Heights, since the 2016 season.
Washington’s Lady Jays had to get cold and wet to continue to their winning streak at the event. Saturday’s game went for 65 minutes, shortened due to weather conditions.
“This was one of the worst games weatherwise most of our kids have encountered in their young lives,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Temperature at game time was 38 degrees with a stiff wind and lots of rain. With that said, I felt like we were able to come out focused and play through the conditions.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Ariel Pettis notched the shutout for the Lady Jays, recording two saves in the process.
All three of the games’ goals were scored in the first half.
Taylor Bauer, Sophia Kramer and Jessie Donnelly did the honors for the Lady Jays.
Sam Winistoerfer contributed an assist.
“We were able to score three goals in the first 30 minutes,” Fischer said. “All three goals were scored in different varieties: corner kick, free kick, and off a great cross and rebound. Having that cushion after halftime helped the other team decide they would call the game after 60 minutes of play.”
Fischer praised his team’s maintained focus in blocking out the poor conditions.
“Our girls were as cold as the other team, we were just able to play through it mentally,” he said. “The director of the showcase said the games that started between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. were some of the worst he had seen. Fighting through it mentally was the key for our kids.”
Fresh off the two wins, Washington returns to Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North. That game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.