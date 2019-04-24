The Washington track team spent the weekend with the collegiate Big XII Conference.
Washington sent athletes to compete Saturday at the annual Kansas Relays in Lawrence, which features both high school and collegiate meets during the same weekend.
Mia Reed was Washington’s top performer at the event. The sophomore took second place in the girls steeplechase with a personal best time of 7:34.89. Reed improved on her sixth-place finish from the event last year as a freshman.
Only senior Janette Schraft (Glenwood, Iowa) turned in a faster time in the race (6:58.44).
Washington’s school record holder in the girls high jump, sophomore Morgan Gratza, placed sixth in the event Saturday. Her jump of 5-3 matched the mark of five other athletes ranging from fourth through eighth place.
Senior Daulton Bender raced to a 14th-place finish in the boys 400-meter dash in 51.67, a new personal best.
Senior Claire Ayers competed in both the girls 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs, turning in her best mark of the season in both races. Ayers ran a 2:23.5 in the 800-meters for 15th place and a 5:21.89 in the 1,600-meters for 25th place.
Junior Andrew Gildehaus placed 21st in the boys javelin, an event in which he holds the school record. Gildehaus threw for 46.74 meters in the event, which translates to approximately 153 feet and 4 inches.
Freshman Ingrid Figas placed 32nd in the girls 100-meter intermediate hurdles in 16.58.
Next up for Washington will be the Dale Collier Invitational on Saturday at Kirkwood. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.