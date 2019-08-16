For the fourth time in the last 21 years, Washington’s Father Seisl Council No. 1121 will host the Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament.
The tournament will take place on the KC Softball Field and organizers have worked to set it up.
Event Chairman Curt Rettke said there are 344 men’s two-person teams registered in Classes from A to G.
There are 139 women’s teams and classes are from A to D.
And, there are 22 seniors teams.
Teams finishing in the top four of each class will receive trophies.
The event kicks off with a mixer Friday night at the Washington KC Hall. This is open to the public and starts at 5 p.m. This will include a Texas Hold ’em Tournament and a Corn Hole Tournament.
Competition starts Saturday at 9 a.m. for men, women and seniors.
Action resumes Sunday at 9 a.m. and runs through its conclusion.
The last time the event was held in Washington was 2011. The event also visited Washington in 1998 and 2004.
Rettke indicated many area councils will be represented at this year’s event, but throwers from around the state are expected to come for the tournament.
Kyle Mantle is the co-chairman for this year’s event.