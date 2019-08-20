Seven fall sports programs returned to the field for Washington High School this season.
All seven coaches remain the same with Derick Heflin leading the football team and Susan Harms (volleyball), Philip King (softball), Derek Schriewer (boys soccer), Mike Olszowka (cross country), Adam Fischer (girls golf) and Lane Page (boys swimming) each returning as well.
While numbers mostly either remained the same or grew for Washington programs, only the softball and volleyball teams are known to have needed to make any cuts this year.
Football
Gridiron turnout remained in the 90s for Washington this fall with 30 incoming freshmen.
“I have been pleased with our practices this week,” Heflin said. “The team has had a good focus, our older kids have shown some good leadership, and we’re improving everyday.”
Heat had an impact on the team for the first day of practices, keeping the team indoors for the first hour.
“Monday was cut short, but we it we had a good camp,” Heflin said. “Not being able to be on the field much was a chance for us to get on the white board and get some film in.”
Washington posted three wins during 2018 and will look to improve with the touted Class of 2021 now entering their junior year.
Among the offensive leaders this season are returning seniors Nate Busch and Christian Meyer at running back and Brandon Titter and Joe Hackmann on the offensive line.
Juniors Ryan Hoerstkamp and Kaleb Burr help anchor the offensive line with senior Chris Griesenauer helping lead the linebackers and junior Luke Kroeter back as a standout at defensive back.
The Blue Jays operated with three different quarterbacks under center last fall with the bulk of that playing time going to returning junior Bryce Kazmaier.
A host of varsity newcomers will add new fuel to Washington’s push this season including juniors Louis Paule (running back and linebacker) and Connor Maher (wide receiver and defensive back), sophomores Cam Millheiser (quarterback, running back and defensive back) and Sam Rost (offensive and defensive lineman) and freshman lineman Trevor Buhr.
Softball
On the softball field, Washington is looking for new faces to play a bigger role after graduating a host of multiyear starters who helped the team win two district titles in 2016 and 2017 and finished fourth in the state in 2016.
“(Players are) being flexible and trying new positions, instead of just going to the same ones as in the past,” King said. “(We are) taking a team-first mentality.”
One key to Washington’s success remains in the pitching circle where the Lady Jays have one of the best around. Returning starter Ellie Quaethem, runner-up for Missourian All-Area Player of the Year in 2018, figures to once again be the team’s ace.
Quaethem was 14-2 with a 1.73 earned run average last season.
Washington’s second pitcher, junior Maddie Holtmeyer, posted a slightly lower ERA at 1.71 to go with a 4-1 record.
Returning starters Sarah Becszlko (senior outfielder) and Emma Vodnansky (junior utility player) were also All-Area selections by The Missourian last fall.
Returning seniors Ashley Molitor, Sophia Olszowka and Liz Jones and junior Allie Huddleston each saw playing time last year and have a path to more action this season.
Promising newcomers identified by King include sophomore Kylie McDaniel and freshmen Loren Thurmon and Myla Inman.
Cross Country
The success of the Washington Lady Jays cross country team in recent years can stand up against any other.
Graduation the past two seasons have taken away a couple of multiple-time state medalists and an individual state champion. However, Washington is still able to bring back two state qualifiers, including junior state medalist Mia Reed.
“(We have had a) good start to the season,” Mike Olszowka said. “(The) kids appear to be more prepared than in previous years.”
In addition to Reed, state qualifier Jessie Donnelly is back for her junior season on the girls side. For the boys, the team brings back team leader Noah Little and fellow returners Ben Griffen, Tristan Zeh and Mason Kauffeld.
Newcomers who could get on the course for Olszowka’s varsity squad include Julia Donnelly, Leah Wheeler and Ethan Bliss.
Girls Golf
The girls golf team returns a group of players looking to build on what was the first year of experience for much of the team last season.
“With only three practices under our belt the biggest improvement we have made is just becoming more familiar with the overall game of golf,” Fischer said Thursday. “We do not have any experience coming back really, so everyday is a learning day for us.”
Due to a high heat index Monday, the golf team was affected like multiple other programs at the school.
“MSHSAA does not put stipulations on girls golf due to hot weather,” Fischer said. “However, we shortened our practice on Monday to keep the kids as safe as we could. It was certainly hot that day on the course.”
Washington is bringing back a trio of juniors from last fall that includes Mia Lanemann, Joie Heien and Grace Bryson. Sophomores Kyla Engemann and Emily Molitor are also back for a second season.
The Lady Jays lineup will be bolstered by a group of newcomers headlined by Emma Lock.
“Emma Lock is a sophomore that is new to golf, but worked all summer on her game,” Fischer said. “ I believe she can be a big part of our team and add to our returning golfers.”
Teams will begin playing in preseason jamborees at the end of next week with the regular season officially beginning on Aug. 30.