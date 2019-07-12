Gone to the fair.
The Washington Post 218 Seniors (19-3, 14-0) went on the road to defeat New Haven Post 366 (4-10, 3-10), 10-1, Saturday in the first of two games. The games coincided with New Haven’s annual youth fair.
Post 218 scored twice in the first inning and three times in the second to open up an early 5-0 lead.
Post 366 answered with its lone run in the bottom of the second.
Washington added three more runs in the fourth inning and two in the seventh.
Quenten Ray controlled the New Haven bats, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks over five innings on the mound for Post 218.
Washington’s Brandon Stahlman and Jared Schrader each threw one inning of shutout baseball in relief.
Stahlman struck out the side in order in the sixth inning.
Schrader allowed one hit and struck out two.
Nate Rickman fired 4.2 innings for Post 366 and allowed eight runs, five earned, on six hits and six walks, striking out two.
Trent Kormeier finished out the game for the final 2.1 innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
“We just left too many runners on base,” Post 366 Manager Hansi Bloch said. “We’re a young team and we’re probably doing a lot better than people would have thought we would.”
At the plate, Post 218 outhit Post 366, 9-5.
Louie Eckelkamp posted a game high three hits and drove in three runs.
Wil Heggemann had two hits and scored a run.
Joe Hackmann and Bryce Mayer both doubled, the only two extra base hits for Post 218.
Levi Weber, and Quinton Poepsel both singled.
Weber and Josh Garbs scored two runs each. Mayer, Spencer Hunter, Maguire Landwehr, Andrew Bruner and Joe Bauer each scored once.
Weber, Mayer and Poepsel collected two RBIs apiece. Hackmann drove in one run.
Weber, Hunter and Garbs each walked twice.
Bruner and Landwehr were hit by pitches.
Weber stole a base.
New Haven’s five hits were all singles by Owen Borcherding, August Panhorst, Kormeier, Jarrett Hamlett and William Hellmann.
Brynner Frankenberg drove in Kormeier on a sacrifice fly.