Picking up where it left off last season, the Washington Swim Team defeated the Village of Cherry Hills Monday, 247-226.
Washington won the Spitz Division championship meet last season.
“We were very excited to start the season off with a win,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “I was very proud of how the team looked this early in our season. As always, we have opportunities to improve but it seems we are starting off, in terms of skill level, ahead of schedule.”
Washington outscored Cherry Hills in both genders. On the girls side, Washington scored 151 points to 111 for Cherry Hills. The Stingrays netted 115 points to 96 for Cherry Hills.
Moreland pointed out two major highlights. The first was the girls 15-18 freestyle relay.
“Even though we took second, the race was very close and exciting,” Moreland said. “Our ladies really made VCH work for the win.”
Swimming were Aubrie Moreland, Abby Loesing, Elizabeth Simily and McKenzie Dohm.
“All our 8-Unders finished their backstroke races on their backs,” Moreland said about the second highlight. “Anyone who has been around swimming and worked with younger age groups knows what an accomplishment that truly was. If our first meet was any indication, we should have a great season.”
Washington returns to action next Monday with a meet at JCC in Chesterfield.
The meet opened with individual medley races. Washington’s winners were Brooke Schoonover, Ava Kauffeld, Zach Posinski and Mason Kauffeld.
Second-place Stingrays were Olivia Mahon, Mia Mahon and Zoey Ziegler.
Placing third were Mansfield Mohart, Isabella Richardson, Gavin Poole, Aubrie Moreland and Ryan Kluesner.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Abel Mathers, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Jade Jennings, Roman Gaugh, Eva Gaugh and Zach Posinski.
Moving to the breaststroke, Washington’s winners were Brooke Schoonover, Isabella Richardson, Ava Kauffeld, Aidan Brinkmann and Mason Kauffeld.
In the freestyle relays, Washington’s winners were:
• Girls 7-8 team of Brynn McCormack, Grace Rufkahr, Ava Thornton and Bryn Allen;
• Girls 9-10 team of Brooke Schoonover, Lilly Thornton, Olivia Mahon and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez;
• Girls 11-12 team of Mia Mahon, Averie Allen, Maddy Henderson and Jade Jennings;
• Girls 13-14 team of Liz Suazo Moreno, Jaime Poepsel, Caroline Heimos and Kaylee Benhardt;
• Boys 13-14 team of Gavin Poole, Aidan Brinkmann, Gabriel Lawson-Boothby and Zach Posinski; and
• Boys 15-18 team of Spencer Coates, Ryan Kluesner, Derek Van Booven and Mason Kauffeld.
In the backstroke, Washington’s winners were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Roman Gaugh, Zoey Ziegler and Spencer Coates.
Washington’s butterfly winners were Mia Mahon, Eva Gaugh and Mason Kauffeld.
Medley relay winners for the Stingrays were:
• Girls 9-10 team of Brooke Schoonover, Olivia Mahon, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez and Lilly Thornton;
• Girls 11-12 team of Maddy Henderson, Mia Mahon, Averie Allen and Jade Jennings;
• Girls 13-14 team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Eva Gaugh and Ellie Williams;
• Boys 13-14 team of Gabriel Lawson-Boothby, Zach Poinski, Gavin Poole and Aidan Brinkmann; and
• Boys 15-18 team of Spencer Coates, Colton Lewis, Mason Kauffeld and Ryan Kluesner.