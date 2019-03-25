Washington got off the best start of the season of four teams at Pacific’s season-opening track meet.
Due to ongoing construction at Pacific, throwing events were held at Washington while Pacific retained all the running events. Jumping events, the pole vault and the girls 3,200-meter run were not included in the meet. Washington’s boys took first place with 80 points. On the girls side, Washington was also victorious with 75 points.
The Indians took second place in both the boys and girls competitions in their home meet. Pacific’s boys scored just one point behind Washington with 79. The Lady Indians totaled 71 points. The St. Francis Borgia Regional teams both finished third as the boys scored 40 points and the girls 39. New Haven’s girls tallied 23 points and the Shamrock boys finished with 19.
“With the renovations being made to our athletic complex, we were unable to host any field events,” Pacific Girls Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “Washington stepped up and offered to host throwing events at WHS. ... I was pleased with the way that our varsity girls competed. We had some good showings early. Many of the girls showed that their time in the weight room and offseason running have helped.”
Boys
• 100-meter dash — Pacific’s Mason Davis won in 11.71. Washington’s Bryce Meyer and Timothy Boehlein finished second and third, respectively.
• 200-meter dash — Washington’s Daulton Bender placed first in 23.25. Pacific’s Davis took second and Washington’s Gabriel Scheperle placed third.
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Davis was again the winner in 56.37. Borgia’s Trent Strubberg finished second and Pacific’s Trevor Compton took third.
• 800-meter run — Will Green placed first for the Indians in 2:09.86. Pacific’s Noah Benzabeh placed second. New Haven’s Martin Lewis finished third.
• 1,600-meter run — Borgia’s Drew Snider was the winner in 4:47.47. Second and third place went to Washington runners Noah Little and Mason Kauffeld, respectively.
“Drew Snider ran a nice time in the 1,600 against a very tough competitor, Noah Little,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “I was very happy with the way we passed the baton in the sprint relays.”
• 3,200-meter run — Little won the event for Washington in 10:28.37. Tim Madden and Joseph Rethemeyer claimed second and third place, respectively, for New Haven.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Washington’s Bryce Kazmaier placed first in 15.51, followed by Borgia’s Adam Bell in second and Pacific’s Trevor Repp in third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Borgia’s Bell took the top spot in 42.66. Pacific’s Brayden Van Meter was second and Washington’s Kazmaier third.
• 400-meter relay — Washington’s team of Daulton Bender, Boehlein, Conner Maher and Johnny Duncan finished first in 45.94. Second went to Borgia and third to Pacific.
• 800-meter relay — Brandon Bergner, Boehlein, Kazmaier and Meyer finished first for Washington in 1:35.98. Borgia finished second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Bender, Boehlein, Kauffeld and Maher won the race for the Blue Jays in 3:46.63. Pacific placed second and a second Washington relay team finished third.
• 3,200-meter relay — New Haven’s group of Madden, Lewis, Austin Tegeler and Rethemeyer placed first in 8:56.54. Pacific fielded two teams that placed second and third.
• Shot put — Pacific’s Ian Scott recorded the top distance of 39-3. Borgia’s Andrew Jensen was second and Pacific’s Nathan Midkiff third.
• Discus — Scott again won the event for Pacific with a throw of 112-2. Jensen took second for Borgia and Midkiff finished third for the Indians.
• Javelin — Washington’s Andrew Gildehaus threw for 153-1 to win the event. Washington made it a clean sweep with Cory Hardesty finishing second and Bergner taking third.
Girls
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Madelyn Bogler placed first in 12.96. Pacific’s Maggie Doering and Deonya Broyles finished second and third, respectively.
• 200-meter dash — Doering won for Pacific in 28.05. Borgia’s Bogler was second and Pacific’s Grace Liebhart placed third.
• 400-meter dash — Anna Schneider posted the top time for Washington in 1:06.32. Pacific’s Doering and Emma Parry placed second and third, respectively.
• 800-meter run — Washington’s Claire Ayers was the first to finish in 2:28.45. New Haven’s Emma McIntyre placed second and Pacific’s Riley Vaughn took third.
• 1,600-meter run — Ayers claimed another Washington victory in the event in 5:34.03. Pacific’s Katie Prada finished second and Vaughn placed third for the Lady Indians.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Morgan Gratza won for Washington in 17.33. Her teammate, Ingrid Figas, placed second. Pacific’s Liebhart took third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Washington swept the top three places in the event with Figas finishing first in 50.97. Gratza took second and Emma Duncan third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia’s team of Bogler, Maria Eckelkamp, Lily Elcan and Lillian Mueller won in 56.3. New Haven and a second Borgia team tied for second place.
“Madelyn Bogler was our top performer,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said. “She won the 100-meter dash (and) took second in the 200-meter dash. She also started out of the blocks for our 400-meter relay team that finished first. She got out fast, giving us a nice lead, which the other members of the relay, Maria Eckelkamp, Lillian Mueller and Lily Elcan maintained. The handoffs were good. In the 400-meter relay, handoffs are critical. Lily Elcan anchored that relay and had a strong finish.”
• 800-meter relay — Emma Duncan, Figas, Gratza and Schneider finished first for the Lady Jays in 1:55.06. New Haven was second and Borgia third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington’s Ayers, Figas, Mia Reed and Schneider won in 4:39.77. Another Washington group placed second and Pacific took third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Pacific won in 11:11.68 with runners Prada, Jenna Anding, Vaughn and Aubrey Harris. Washington finished second and New Haven third.
• Shot put — Borgia’s Lynnae Grus outdistanced the field to finish first at 31-1.5. Washington’s Sophia Olszowka was second and Pacific’s Callie Rowbottom took third.
• Discus — Grus was again the winner for Borgia with a distance of 96-5. Pacific’s Rowbottom and Sarah Elking took second and third, respectively.
• Javelin — Washington’s Olszowka had the longest throw of 101-11. Pacific’s Elking finished second and New Haven’s Ellie Westermeyer placed third.