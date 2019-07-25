For the second season in a row, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays finished at the top of their division.
Washington won the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division championship meet Saturday, July 13, at Pacific, scoring 2,727.5 points.
“The competition at this meet didn’t disappoint,” Washington head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “Our conference is a numbers game and the Stingrays came out to swim. Almost everyone on the team scored points. Even a couple of the girls who had to swim up an age group helped add points to our total. And our 13-14 girls were a force to be reckoned with.
“But the total score is only part of the story,” Moreland said. “All the conference teams are fortunate to have high-quality swimmers, making for exciting races. The 13-14 boys provided some close finishes as did the 15-18 girls. Our 8-Unders, many of whom were first- and second-year swimmers, had our coaching staff recalling how much they had improved from the beginning of the season.”
Oaks Landing was second with 2,053 points. Pacific placed third at 1,659 points while Union was fourth at 1,547 points and Villages of Cherry Hills placed fifth at 1,110.5 points.
Washington also won the division title last year, the first the Gateway League formed the current division structure.
Washington also went 5-0 in dual meets this summer to claim the regular season title.
It’s not new for the Stingrays. Washington dominated the old Suburban Swim League Small Division for much of the 1990s until that league folded.
Moreland said Mercy Hospital deserves thanks.
“I would like to take this opportunity to give a shout out to Mercy Hospital,” Moreland said. “They provided us with mister fans this year to help keep spectators and swimmers cool. Last year, we had several issues with overheating during our conference meet and this year Mercy helped make sure that didn’t happen again.”
Washington’s winning swimmers were:
• Alessandra Ayala Hernandez (individual medley, freestyle and backstroke);
• Ava Kauffeld (individual medley and breaststroke);
• Bryn Allen (freestyle and breaststroke);
• Jade Jennings (freestyle);
• Spencer Coates (freestyle and backstroke);
• Allison Suazo Moreno (breaststroke);
• Kellen McCormack (breaststroke);
• Mia Mahon (breaststroke and butterfly);
• Zach Posinski (breaststroke);
• Colton Lewis (breaststroke and butterfly);
• Amelia Ayala Hernandez (backstroke);
• Dayton Griesheimer (backstroke);
• Ava Mohart (backstroke);
• Olivia Mahon (butterfly); and
• Eva Gaugh (butterfly).
Stingrays earning second were:
• Brooke Schoonover (individual medley, freestyle and butterfly);
• Isabella Richardson (individual medley and breaststroke);
• Zoey Ziegler (individual medley and backstroke);
• Zach Posinski (individual medley and butterfly);
• Ryan Kluesner (individual medley and backstroke);
• Amelia Ayala Hernandez (freestyle and butterfly);
• Becket Caldwell (freestyle);
• Ava Mohart (freestyle and butterfly);
• McKenzie Dohm (freestyle);
• Colton Lewis (freestyle);
• Olivia Mahon (breaststroke);
• Harry Benhardt (breaststroke);
• Richard Hutson (breaststroke);
• Roman Gaugh (backstroke);
• Jade Jennings (butterfly);
• Aubrie Moreland (butterfly); and
• Max Gonzalez Cisneros (butterfly).
Washington’s third-place finishers were:
• Mia Mahon (individual medley);
• Eva Gaugh (individual medley and freestyle);
• Isabella Richardson (freestyle);
• Roman Gaugh (freestyle);
• Gavin Poole (freestyle);
• Ryan Kluesner (freestyle);
• Ellie Williams (breaststroke);
• McKenzie Dohm (breaststroke);
• Nevaeh Huff (backstroke);
• Aubrie Moreland (backstroke); and
• Ava Kauffeld (butterfly).
The meet scored out to 12th place in each event, but scoring was up this year. Normally, a 12th-place swimmer would be awarded one point. This year, it was five.
Finishing fourth were Olivia Mahon, Aubrie Moreland, Richard Hutson (twice), Ava Wardwell, Zoey Ziegler, Connor Smith (twice), Elizabeth Simily, Lily Brickel, McKenzie Dohm, Max Gonzalez Cisneros, Becket Caldwell, Maddy Henderson and Spencer Coates.
Earning fifth were Connor Smith, Mikala Brune, Keegan Lawson-Boothby (twice), Jade Jennings, Cora Riegel, Cooper Dufour, Becket Caldwell, Brody Mitchem, Gavin Poole and Mikala Brune.
Swimming to sixth were Dayton Griesheimer, Elizabeth Simily, Cooper Dufour (twice), Ava Wardwell, Maddy Henderson, Ellie Williams, Lexi Perriman, Max Gonzalez Cisneros, Casey Klein, Sean Barry, Allison Suazo Moreno, Caroline Heimos, Mikala Brune and Leo Gonzalez Cisneros.
Placing seventh were Casey Klein (twice), Grace Gargrave, Brody Mitchem, Nevaeh Huff (twice), Lily Brickel, Kaylee Benhardt, Leo Gonzalez Cisneros, Ellie Williams, Bryn Allen, Ava Wardwell, Madelyn Christiansen, Harry Benhardt and Elizabeth Simily.
Ending eighth were Lucy Caldwell (twice), Kellen McCormack, Lexi Perriman, Grace Trentmann, Liz Suazo Moreno, Grace Gargrave (twice), Victor Gonzalez Cisneros and Lily Brickel.
Netting ninth were Madelyn Christiansen (twice), Sophia Sullentrup, Cora Riegel, Sean Barry, Brody Mitchem, Kylee Perriman and Dayton Griesheimer.
Taking 10th were Allison Suazo Moreno, Harry Benhardt, Kaylee Benhardt (three times), Leo Gonzalez Cisneros, Sophia Sullentrup, Kylee Perriman, Mary Cate Caldwell, Gabriel Lawson-Boothby and Grace Trentmann.
Scoring for 11th were Mary Cate Caldwell, Kylee Perriman, Raya Perriman, Cora Riegel (twice) and Sophia Sullentrup.
Adding points for 12th were Joseph Vanco, Keegan Lawson-Boothby, Caroline Heimos (twice), Gabriel Lawson-Boothby and Liz Suazo Moreno.
In the relay races, Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 9-10 freestyle team of Brooke Schoonover, Ava Wardwell, Olivia Mahon and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez;
• Girls 11-12 freestyle team of Mia Mahon, Dayton Griesheimer, Isabella Richardson and Jade Jennings;
• Girls 13-14 freestyle team of Eva Gaugh, Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld and Ava Mohart;
• Boys 15-18 freestyle team of Colton Lewis, Richard Hutson, Ryan Kluesner and Spencer Coates;
• Girls 9-10 medley team of Ava Wardwell, Brooke Schoonover, Olivia Mahon and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez;
• Girls 11-12 medley team of Dayton Griesheimer, Isabella Richardson, Jade Jennings and Mia Mahon;
• Girls 13-14 medley team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Eva Gaugh and Ava Mohart; and
• Boys 15-18 medley team of Spencer Coates, Richard Hutson, Colton Lewis and Ryan Kluesner.
Second-place relay teams were:
• Boys 9-10 freestyle team of Kellen McCormack, Harry Benhardt, Keegan Lawson-Boothby and Becket Caldwell;
• Boys 13-14 freestyle team of Gavin Poole, Casey Klein, Connor Smith and Zach Posinski;
• Girls 15-18 freestyle team of Aubrie Moreland, Kylee Perriman, Elizabeth Simily and McKenzie Dohm;
• Girls 8-Under medley team of Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Mary Cate Caldwell, Bryn Allen and Lucy Caldwell;
• Boys 9-10 medley team of Keegan Lawson-Boothby, Kellen McCormack, Becket Caldwell and Harry Benhardt;
• Boys 13-14 medley team of Casey Klein, Connor Smith, Zach Posinski and Gavin Poole; and
• Girls 15-18 medley team of Mikala Brune, Elizabeth Simily, Aubrie Moreland and McKenzie Dohm.