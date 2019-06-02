The Washington Soccer Association (WSA) announces the establishment of a new extension of its development programs, branded Marbach United FC (Marbach).
This competitive team will further the WSA’s mission of developing each player to their highest potential, through a guided training curriculum and certified coaches.
Marbach United FC is a member of the Missouri Youth Soccer Association, and will begin play in the fall with the St. Louis Youth Soccer Association and continue through the spring of 2020.
Named after Washington’s sister city in Marbach am Neckar, Germany, the WSA desires to unite soccer players from all over the area who are considered the best and most devoted to the sport.
To help get the word out and get players out playing, Marbach hosted the first youth 3v3 soccer tournament in the area. Nearly 100 players and their families braved the unusually cold temperatures and relentless rain to take part in the competition on May 11. The tourney had five age divisions in both boys and girls with the top three teams in each division receiving awards.
Division winners were:
• U9 Girls — Little But Mighty;
• U11 Girls — The Crushers;
• U9 Boys — Warhawks 2017;
• U11 Boys — Washington Wolves; and
• U13 Boys — The Hooligans.
“There’s nothing like playing in the rain,” said Coach Daniel Crane from Union, who had three teams participate in the tournament. “Small-sided games are such a cool way to develop skills and have a blast with your friends. I’m excited and thankful that the WSA hosted such a great event.”
Big Boy’s grilled subs and wings provided food. WSA will host more similar tournaments in the future.
Players, coaches, parents and business partners interested in joining Marbach United FC can find more information on the WSA’s redesigned website at www.washmosoccer.com.