Sunday’s showdown between the two teams leading the Ninth District Senior Legion standings went decisively for the visitors.
Washington Post 218 (16-3) improved to 11-0 in league play with a pair of shutout wins, 3-0 and 10-0, over Elsberry Post 226 (16-6-1, 9-4).
Washington continued a new shutout streak in district games, extending it to three with the sweep.
Elsberry stayed in front of two teams for second place by a game and a half. Both Sullivan Post 18 and St. Peters Post 313 are 4.5 games behind Washington. Sullivan is 5-3 while St. Peters is 8-6.
I was really proud of the way our guys came out and competed on Sunday versus Elsberry,” Post 218 Coach Aaron Miller said. “Elsberry is always a tough place to play and it was a very hot day on top of it. Bryce Mayer and Nick Helfrich were equally impressive both throwing shutouts.”
Miller said Washington got enough offense.
“Our bats were a bit quiet in the first game but we got the big hits when we needed them,” Miller said. “In Game 2, we scattered 11 hits over five innings with Mayer and (Brandon) Stahlman leading the way with two hits apiece.”
First Game
In the opener at the Elsberry Post 226 Legion Field, Washington scored a run in the top of the first and added two more in the fifth.
Each side had four hits in the game. Elsberry committed two errors.
Bryce Mayer went the distance for Washington, just getting in under the pitch count. He ended with 104 pitches, allowing four runs and one walk while striking out 13 batters.
Jack Czeschin and Tyler Glosemeyer doubled while Mayer and Spencer Hunter singled.
Czeschin, Hunter, Joe Hackmann, Maguire Landwehr and Adam Molitor walked.
Joe Bauer stole a base.
Czeschin scored two of the runs. Glosemeyer scored the other run.
Mayer recorded the only RBI.
Blake Kendall pitched 6.2 innings for Elsberry and took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks. He struck out seven.
Nick Luebrecht got the final out.
Bailey Ford had two hits for Elsberry while Sammy Bennett and Tommy Grote each had one hit. Carter Bauer walked.
Second Game
Just as happened Saturday in Hannibal, Post 218 won the second game of a doubleheader in five innings, 10-0.
Washington was the home team for the game and jumped on top with four runs in the bottom of the first. Post 218 added a run in the second and three more in the fourth. Washington added two additional runs to close it in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 11-5, and Post 226 committed the game’s three errors.
Nick Helfrich pitched for Post 218 and threw a five-hit shutout. He struck out three batters.
Mayer and Brandon Stahlman each had two hits.
Czeschin homered while Eckelkamp, Hackmann and Poepsel each doubled.
Carter Bauer started and went three innings, suffering the loss. None of the runs he allowed were earned.
Dylan Huber and Derek Squires also pitched.
Ford, Bennett, Carter Bauer, Spencer Keiser and Luebrecht singled.