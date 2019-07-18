It was exactly the way the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team wanted to start Friday’s pool play at the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament.
Washington (24-3) defeated the Branson Pirates in the first of two Pool D games at Hidden Valley Field No. 1, 10-2.
The game ended early on the event’s run rule.
“We came into the Branson game knowing that winning the game would lock up our pool,” Washington Manager Mike Gardner said. “We jumped ahead early, but it really took us awhile to get it going and ended up with a 10-2 victory.”
Washington opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first and continued from there. Post 218 scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Branson got onto the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Washington finished out the game with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
Post 218 outhit Branson in the game, 8-2. Post 218 also drew nine walks to the opponent’s two.
Brandon Stahlman started and went four innings, allowing one hit and striking out four for the win.
“Brandon gave us the start on the mound we were looking for and we kept his pitch count under 45 so he would be available in relief on Sunday if we made it that far,” Gardner said. “It really played out just the way we had hoped.”
Jared Schrader pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks. He struck out a pair.
Joe Bauer needed six pitches to get two outs.
Offensively, Jack Czeschin led the way with two hits, a home run and a double.
“Jack had a big game going 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs,” Gardner said.
Joe Hackmann also had two hits, both singles.
Bryce Mayer and Bauer doubled. Schrader and Quinton Poepsel each added a single.
Levi Weber and Wil Heggemann each walked twice. Czeschin, Mayer, Poepsel, Adam Molitor and Maguire Landwehr walked once.
Bauer and Poepsel stole bases. Poepsel and Stahlman each had one sac fly.
Czeschin and Mayer scored twice. Poepsel, Weber, Heggemann, Hackmann, Landwehr and Andrew Bruner scored once.
Czeschin drove home three runs. Stahlman, Schrader, Bauer, Poepsel, Heggemann, Hackmann and Landwehr had one RBI apiece.
Braden Pannell took the loss for Branson, going five innings while allowing five runs on five hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Jackson Miller got the final two outs, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Tanner Winslow doubled for Branson and Heath Cole singled.
Tyler Duncan and Miller walked.
Chance Mobley and Miller scored the runs. Winslow and Carter Jenkins recorded one RBI apiece.