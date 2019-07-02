Thirty-three innings in a row.
That’s where the current streak of scoreless innings thrown by the Washington Post 218 pitching staff stands after Wednesday’s 9-0 home shutout victory against St. Clair Post 347.
Post 218 (12-3, 7-0) caught up with Elsberry Post 226 (8-1) for the Ninth District lead as a result of the win. Post 347 (5-6, 5-6) held fifth place in the district standings after the contest with a two-game lead over the eighth-place team, Hannibal Post 55 (1-6), in the playoff race.
Ballwin Post 611 was the last team to score against Post 218, doing so on June 16 at the Washington Wood Bat Tournament. The Washington pitching staff has not been touched for a run in district play since the first district game with Wentzville Post 323 on June 7.
In Wednesday’s contest, Post 218 posted a crooked number in the second inning with six runs before adding two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the sixth.
Bryce Mayer was the winning pitcher, holding St. Clair to no runs on two hits and striking out nine with no walks.
Neither Post 218 reliever, Quenten Ray nor Andrew Bruner, issued any walks in the contest either, extending a streak of 22 consecutive innings for the pitching staff without surrendering a base on balls.
“Our pitching was a bright spot once again with Bryce Mayer leading the way with five shutout innings,” Post 218 Coach Aaron Miller said. “Quenten Ray and Andrew Bruner were also able to give us two quality shutout innings in relief.”
Ray pitched around a hit batsman to otherwise sit Post 347 down in order in the top of the sixth.
Bruner closed out the game and surrendered no runs on two hits while striking out one.
With four games scheduled over a three-day period, Post 347 opted to not overuse any one pitcher and ended up using five different arms in the contest.
“We tried to get game work in for everybody and get just under 30 pitches to keep them loose,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said.
Jesse Maraman started and went 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on no hits and six walks. He recorded three strikeouts.
Dalton Thompson inherited three runners from Maraman and was unable to put out the fire in the second inning as all three of those runs scored, as well as three more charged directly to Thompson on four hits and two walks.
Blaine Downey got out of the inning and pitched 1.2 innings total, allowing one unearned run on no hits and two walks.
Gus Land pitched one inning and allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Wes Hinson threw 1.1 innings and gave up an unearned run on three walks with a strikeout.
Garrett Heinrichs recorded the final out.
Washington did its damage with just five hits in the game, but drew 14 walks.
“I loved our approach at the plate. We didn’t expand the zone and took what the pitcher gave us, drawing 14 free passes in the game,” Miller said.
Brandon Stahlman tripled and scored a run while Spencer Hunter, Quinton Poepsel, Maguire Landwehr and Andrew Bruner were all credited with singles.
Poepsel and Bruner both scored twice. Jack Czeschin, Hunter, Landwehr and Levi Weber scored one run each.
Hunter and Poepsel both drove in two runs. Bruner and Tyler Glosemeyer had one RBI apiece.
Czeschin walked three times. Hunter, Louie Eckelkamp and Bruner all walked twice. Stahlman, Poepsel, Landwehr, Joe Bauer and Glosemeyer each drew a walk.
Hunter and Weber stole bases.
St. Clair’s four hits were all singles. Maraman had two hits while Gus Land and Chase Walters each collected a hit.
Thompson twice reached after being hit by pitches.
St. Clair was charged with four errors in the contest.
Post 218 hosted Eureka Post 177 Friday in nonleague play and next has a pair of district doubleheaders scheduled on the road Saturday at Hannibal Post 55 and Sunday at Elsberry Post 226.
Post 347 hosted Sullivan Post 18 Thursday and St. Charles Post 312 Friday in a doubleheader to conclude the regular schedule, though the team has two makeup games left to play with Hannibal after a rainout this past Sunday.