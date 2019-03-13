Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.