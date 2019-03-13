What’s the quickest way from Point A to Point B?
For Washington’s Stewart family, it’s by dragster.
Sarah Stewart, 11, a fifth-grade student at Washington West Elementary School, was named the 2018 Junior Dragster Driver of the Year at Gateway Motorsports Park’s recent banquet of champions.
The award is voted on by the racers and is based upon performance at Gateway and at other tracks.
Sarah ended second in points in the Midwest Junior Super Series for the 10-12 age group, which runs at tracks around the Midwest. She also finished in the top five overall with an 8.90 index.
She was third in the Junior Thunder Class at Gateway last season.
She also won the Gateway Fall Bracket Battle, beating an older driver in the final round.
She also reached the final race in seven consecutive events over five weekends, winning five of the titles.
Sarah is not the only member of her family to race. Her older brother, Sam, 14, also races. The two were part of the winning “Dream Team” in the Great American Bracket Race and All-State Dream Team Challenge at Memphis International Raceway.
Sam also was the runner-up in the 13-17 age group at Memphis and won a consolation race at Eddyville (Iowa) Raceway Park.
He also beat his sister in a final in Bonne Terre.
Their mother, Angela Stewart, said she was proud that both won their respective classes at Gateway on her birthday and got to race in the final fun race. Sam won the siblings’ race that day.