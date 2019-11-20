There was one more swim to be had in the fall season Friday.
Washington junior Mason Kauffeld was the only area representative swimming on the second day of the 2019 MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters.
Kauffeld finished sixth in the consolation head of the 200 individual medley Friday, 14th overall in the event. He earned three points for the Blue Jays as the team finished tied for 33rd place with Oakville.
“Mason Kauffeld did an outstanding job as the one WHS swimmer at the state swim meet on Thursday and Friday,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said.
Kauffeld had been the first Washington swimmer to qualify for the state meet in 2018, but did not advance beyond the first day.
This year, Kauffeld qualified in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke and swam the 12th best time in the individual medley Thursday to qualify for Friday’s consolation race.
“He will be back in the senior year to improve on these achievements,” Page said. “He is a fine young man and a worthy representative of WHS.”
Oak Park’s Robbie Hill won the 200 individual medley race in a Class 1 state meet record time of 1:48.62.
In the team standings, Glendale won the state championship with 247 points.
Cape Central finished second with 222 points, followed by Park Hill South (207), Chaminade (199) and Parkway West (188) in the top five.
St. Francis Borgia Regional qualified two relay teams and two individual swimmers in three solo events for the state meet, none advancing past Thursday’s preliminary races.
The Knights swam a new school record in the 200 freestyle relay Thursday as Aidan Garlock, Ryan Kluesner, Zach Posinski and Gabe Rio finished the race in 1:36.15, placing 25th overall.
The same foursome was 22nd in the 400 freestyle relay.
Garlock placed 25th individually in the 100 freestyle and 27th in the 100 backstroke.
Rio finished with the 30th best time in the 100 butterfly.
“I think they did well,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “They didn’t really gain much time, they didn’t really lose much time. They stayed exactly where their (personal records) were. It is very hard since most of the boys are very young, but they held their own and they got a taste for it. Now they know what they are working for next year. I am very excited for next year.”
The girls swimming season is scheduled to start for both schools in the first week of December.