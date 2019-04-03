Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp received all-conference basketball honors this winter.
The sophomore forward was selected to the second team in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central. He was the lone Washington player selected to receive the honor.
Hoerstkamp recorded 9.8 points per game over the course of the season, but was scoring closer to 20 points per night in the final two weeks of competition.
Ft. Zumwalt South senior EJ Bellinger headlines the first team in the conference.
Bellinger played in just 20 games this season, but averaged 25.5 points per outing with an average of eight rebounds, three assists and 1.8 steals per night.
Bellinger is joined on the first team by:
• Timberland senior Blake Busateri;
• Wentzville Liberty junior Jayce Catchings;
• Ft. Zumwalt South junior JJ Schwepker; and
• Ft. Zumwalt East senior Devin Thurman.
In addition to Hoerstkamp, the second team includes:
• Ft. Zumwalt North junior Mujtaba Alkhaldi;
• Wentzville Liberty senior Corye Keller;
• Timberland senior Cole Martin; and
• Ft. Zumwalt South senior Jake Patton.