The Washington cross country team started the season with four second-place finishes.
The Blue Jays and Lady Jays both placed second in the team standings of the White Division Friday at the First Capital Invitational at St. Charles.
Washington runners also placed second individually in both the boys and girls varsity races.
The event was split between two divisions — white and blue. Washington was entered into the white division with Timberland and Troy, as well as a few individual runners from Francis Howell North and Hazelwood Central.
In the girls race, Timberland edged the Lady Jays by two points, taking first with 28 to Washington’s 30. Troy was third with 78 points.
Timberland also placed first in the boys team standings with 26 points. Washington was second with 44 and Troy third with 60 points.
“We were very pleased with our kids’ opening marks,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “ Several kids ran substantially better than last year on the same course which shows the hard work they have put in, not only this season but this summer as well. This race was much smaller than in years past, which sometimes makes it hard for the kids to get excited, but when you look at our places and especially our times you can see that our kids were ready to compete.”
Timberland’s Madilyn Moore finished with the fastest girls time of 20:55.28.
Mia Reed was the top finisher for the Lady Jays, coming in second at 21:09.09.
Washington freshman Julia Donnelly took third place with a time of 21:24.57.
Jessie Donnelly (sixth, 22:34.08) and McKenna Jacquin (ninth, 23:06.2) were also able to crack the top 10.
Remaining Washington runners were Lilly Nix (11th, 23:24.41), Allison Meyer (15th, 24:44.75) and Lindsay Sprung (17th, 25:42.02).
“All of our teams racing did a good job of packing up and racing together,” Olszowka said. “As the races progressed, we had kids moving up through the field and picking up teammates and moving them up through the field as well. The bonds of these kids is what could make this a great season.”
On the boys side, Trevor Peiman of Timberland finished first in 17:29.09.
Noah Little finished second for the Blue Jays in 17:31.69.
Mason Kauffeld (seventh, 18:48.64) and Ben Griffen (eighth, 19:01.84) were both top 10 finishers for Washington.
Ethan Bliss (14th, 20:25.4), Benjamin Scheperle (22nd, 21:33.96) and Nicholas James (23rd, 21:42.33) rounded out the field for the Blue Jays.
Washington will next run this coming Saturday at the Forest Park Festival.