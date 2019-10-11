Running against a large multi-state field, Washington’s Lady Jays were in the top 20 teams at the annual Chile Pepper Festival at the University of Arkansas Saturday.
Washington scored 547 points in the girls race to tie Blue Valley Southwest (Kan.) for 17th place. Southlake Carrol (Texas) was the winner in the girls race with 42 team points.
Washington finished in 59th place in the boys race with 1,782 points. Southlake Carroll again won the boys race with 101 points.
The individual race winners were Judson Greer (Melissa, Texas) in the boys race in 15:06.4 and Avery Clover (Humble Atascocita, Texas) in the girls race in 18:07.61.
Mia Reed led the Washington girls, finishing 49th overall in an even 20 minutes.
Jessie Donnelly finished 84th in 20:26.5.
Julia Donnelly was the last Lady Jay to get into the top 100, finishing 94th in 20:32.
Also running for the Lady Jays were Lilly Nix (185th, 21:28.9), McKenna Jacquin (241st, 21:57.7), Lindsay Sprung (396th, 23:24), Allison Meyer (408th, 23:37.2) and McKenna Deckelman (507th, 25:07).
“The girls as a team had a very complete race,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “They did a good job of sticking together and improving as they went through the field.”
Noah Little was the top finisher for the Washington boys, taking 55th place in 16:28.
“We made an excellent showing,” Olszowka said of the boys team. “We placed 60th out of over 120 schools. We would have placed higher had Mason (Kauffeld) not lost a shoe in the first half mile.”
Following Little for the Blue Jays were Ben Griffen (304th, 17:55.9), Ethan Bliss (470th, 18:47.6), Benjamin Scheperle (575th, 19:32.7), Nicholas James (615th, 19:49.4), Kauffeld (675th, 20:40.4) and Tristan Zeh (720th, 21:40.8).
“We go to this meet for a lot of reasons,” Olszowka said. “This year we got to watch for collegiate races and the opportunity to race against over 1,300 kids from seven different states, including nationally ranked teams.”
Among the field in the collegiate competition was former Washington standout runner Clayton Duchatshek.
The Blue Jays will next run in the GAC Championships, hosted at Washington High School Thursday at 4 p.m.