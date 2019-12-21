Overcoming an early deficit, the Washington Blue Jays came roaring back to stay unbeaten thus far in the boys basketball season Friday.
Washington (7-0, 2-0) dominated from the start of the second quarter on to win at home in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play against Timberland (2-4, 0-1), 53-40.
The Wolves ended the first quarter with a 14-6 lead. However, Washington opened the second period on a 16-2 run.
“The kids are fired up, but we have to execute better at the start of games,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We’re a team that only won eight games last year as a young team, so we’re still learning to win games and that goes for all four quarters. We’ve always finished games out this year by wearing teams out in the third and fourth quarter and by making and executing plays down the stretch and by making our free throws when it mattered at the end of the game. If we can do that and can keep ourselves in any game, that’s going to be real successful for us.”
After Ryan Hoerstkamp tied the game at 16-16 with a three-point play midway through the second, Jarrett Hamlett knocked through back-to-back three-pointers 30 seconds apart to put Washington up by six.
“Jarrett came off the bench and had eight points himself in the second quarter and that was a huge eight points with two threes,” Young said. “He’s done that now in a couple of games and really given us that spark of scoring when we needed it.”
Timberland got six of the final eight points of the quarter as Washington carried a 24-22 lead into the second half.
Coming out in the third quarter, the Blue Jays started on another run, 11-2. Timberland closed out the quarter with the final five points and Washington went into the start of the fourth quarter up 35-29.
The Blue Jays delivered 8-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter between Brigham Broadbent and Ryan Hoerstkamp to close out the win.
“That’s the good thing with our kids right now, is every night it’s a different kid that’s doing it,” Young said. “Todd (Bieg) carried us on Tuesday night and tonight Ryan Hoerstkamp was the man inside, finished at the basket and had some real big man rebounds inside late in the game where he got up and just grabbed the board.”
Hoerstkamp led the team with 15 points on the night, nine of which he scored in the final four minutes.
Hamlett, Broadbent and Bieg each netted eight points.
Jeremiah Broadbent added five points, Connor Vollmer three, Jason Sides two and Zac Coulter one.
Jonathan Davison led the Wolves with nine points.
Other scorers for Timberland included Blake Lyerla (eight points), Markel King (six), Luke Busateri (five), Ethan Markovich (four), Jackson Lamb (three), Peyton Mecker (two), Ashaad Love (two) and Trevor Brave (one).
Reaching 7-0 is something no other Washington boys basketball team has accomplished in at least the past 20 years. The Washington girls went on a 15-0 streak at the start of the 2015-16 season.
In that time frame, the Washington boys have twice opened the season 5-0, in 2007 and 2013. In both years, Washington fell in the sixth game, at home against CBC in 2007 and at Family Arena in St. Charles against Kirkwood in 2013.
Washington went on the road Tuesday to play at Sullivan in the final scheduled game of 2019. Washington will begin the new year at home against Ft. Zumwalt North Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.