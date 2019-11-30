Turning things around the in the second half, Washington opened the season with a win at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Turkey Tournament for the first time in six seasons.
The No. 4 seeded Blue Jays (1-0) topped No. 5 Normandy (0-1), 54-46, in the first round Wednesday.
Washington last won in the opening round in 2013, when it went on to top Borgia for the championship.
Wednesday’s win moves Washington into a semifinal showdown with the top-seeded host Knights at 6 p.m. Friday. The Blue Jays and Borgia last met up in the 2016-17 season, splitting meetings at the Washington and Union Tournaments.
“This is going to be a fun atmosphere on Friday and that’s what makes it so special — the tradition of the Turkey Tournament to see ex-players come watch the kids and hang out and families that you don’t see very often come and watch it,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “. . . It always brings a crowd. I think it’s going to be a really good matchup. We’ve got a lot of guards out there and they’re really going to pressure us and we’re going to pressure them and it’s going to come down to who can guard the best.”
The other semifinal pits the No. 3 seed, Pacific, against the No. 2 seed, Ft. Zumalt North, at 7:30 p.m.
Normandy opened Wednesday’s contest on a 7-0 run and led, 14-9, after one period.
The Vikings carried a 23-20 advantage into halftime.
Washington went ahead for the first time, 28-27, after a Jeremiah Broadbent three-point shot with 6:00 remaining in the third quarter. The Blue Jays led by as much as seven points in that quarter before ending the period with a 38-33 edge.
Washington led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but Normandy was able to trim the lead to three points in the final minute. The Blue Jays finished 6-9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
“We dug a hole in the first half and were down most of the game,” Young said. “Then, we went into our funnel defense, that 1-3-1 and really caused them fits. Their kid, Omarion Henry, is really athletic and plays above the rim. He was really tough. Our kids did a great job fighting on the glass to box him out and we held them to under 10 offensive boards on the game. That was our goal.”
Jeremiah Broadbent led the Blue Jays with 15 points on the night.
Todd Bieg, Brigham Broadbent and Connor Vollmer each turned in nine points.
Ryan Hoerstkamp was next with eight points. Jason Sides and Jack Lackman put through two points apiece.
Jamod Robinson led the Vikings with 12 points.
Dominic Wilbourn and Omarion Henry both finished with 10.
Andrew Jackson added seven points. Nathaniel James scored four. Romelo Thompson scored three points and Mekai Brown scored two.